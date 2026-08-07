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Today's Forecast
Hot, hazy and dry across Colorado to end the week
Lisa Hidalgo
Weather News
Denver activates cooling centers through Sunday amid extreme heat
Robert Garrison
Today's Forecast
Sizzling hot, smoky and sunny days ahead in Denver metro
Danielle Grant
Denver7 | Weather
What poor air quality could mean for your workout in the Denver area
Alex Dowd
Today's Forecast
Triple digit temperatures are back in the forecast
Stacey Donaldson
Mountains
Local ski shop in Breckenridge faces bankruptcy after warm winter, lack of snow
Maggy Wolanske
Today's Forecast
Air quality health advisories stretch across Colorado; smoky, warmer Wednesday
Danielle Grant
Denver7 | Weather
Severe weather diverts 22 flights from DIA to Colorado Springs Airport
Robert Garrison
Today's Forecast
Record-breaking heat in Denver Monday; much cooler, very smoky Tuesday
Danielle Grant
Denver7 | Weather
Advocates call on Denver to expand access to cooling centers amid heat wave
Maggie Bryan
Weather News
Denver swelters through fourth triple-digit day of the year
Tyler Melito
Today's Forecast
Record heat expected on Monday, then a cool down
Stacey Donaldson
Today's Forecast
Extreme heat moving in this weekend for Colorado
Stacey Donaldson
Today's Forecast
Temperatures heating up this weekend, Heat advisory in effect
Stacey Donaldson
Today's Forecast
Slight cool down for Friday, then triple digits return
Stacey Donaldson
Weather News
Colorado weather blog: Flash flood warnings, advisories in effect across CO
The Denver7 Team
Today's Forecast
More storms for Thursday afternoon, then extra hot weather returns
Stacey Donaldson
Today's Forecast
Severe threats remain Tuesday evening, and return to Colorado on Wednesday
Meteorologist Alan Rose
Denver7 | Weather
Xcel Energy asks customers to cut back power use during peak hours on hot days
Ethan Carlson
Denver7 | Weather
Flash Flood Emergency expires for areas near Aspen Acres Fire burn scar
James Gavato
Weather News
Colorado weather blog: Severe t-storm, flood warnings go into effect
The Denver7 Team
Today's Forecast
Heavy rain possible across Colorado with thunderstorms
Lisa Hidalgo
Today's Forecast
Not nearly as hot across the Denver metro area
Lisa Hidalgo
Today's Forecast
A record breaking weekend with 100 degree temps, more heat on the way
Stacey Donaldson
Weather News
Hottest day of the year in Denver! First back-to-back 100° days since 2022
Robert Garrison
Today's Forecast
Record breaking heat expected to stay with us for Sunday
Stacey Donaldson
Today's Forecast
Scorching heat in Denver metro this weekend; monsoon rain returns next week
Danielle Grant
Weather News
Colorado weather blog: Heavy pockets of rain likely by evening along the plains
The Denver7 Team
Denver7 | Weather
Colorado climate chat: Monsoon season brings relief and risks in July
Jeff Anastasio
Today's Forecast
Evening storms move onto the plains; scorching heat returns to Denver Friday
Danielle Grant
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Lisa Hidalgo
Danielle Grant
Stacey Donaldson