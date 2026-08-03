DENVER — We officially hit 102 degrees in Denver on Sunday. It was a record breaking day and our fourth triple-digit day of the year so far. Monday could be day five! The most triple-digit days ever recorded in Denver was back in 2012 when we saw 13 days at or above 100 degrees.



Watch the full forecast in the video player below.

Another triple-digit day in store across Colorado's Eastern Plains

The clouds that developed overnight are trapping in some of the heat from yesterday. You'll find temperatures in the 70s Monday morning for the early commute. We'll see some gradual clearing and highs near 100 degrees by early afternoon. A few isolated storms are possible Monday afternoon, but there won't be much moisture.

We are in for a big change within the next 24 hours. A cold front will bring some relief on Tuesday, knocking temperatures down about 15 to 20 degrees. There could be a few scattered afternoon showers or thunderstorms, but most places will stay dry.

By Wednesday, temperatures should remain a bit lower than the weekend's peak, with highs mainly in the 80s to low 90s. Dry weather will continue for most areas, and the warming trend is expected to return later in the week as high pressure strengthens again. It looks like we'll get back to near 100 degrees starting Friday and the heat will continue to build through the weekend.

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