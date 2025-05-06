1
Women’s Sports
Women’s Sports
Colorado Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin joins Denver NWSL team's ownership group
Stephanie Butzer
Women’s Sports
Aurora's Sienna Betts blazes her own trail to UCLA
Bradey King
College Sports
Mines senior Cassidy Chvatal sets school home run record
Bradey King
Denver7 Sports
Female athletes to be in the majority at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
AP via Scripps News
Women’s Sports
Denver NWSL shatters franchise history by selling 10,000 season ticket deposits
Óscar Contreras
Women’s Sports
Castle View girls' hockey brings home back-to-back state titles
Bradey King
Women’s Sports
Mikaela Shiffrin sets World Cup podiums record with 3rd place in slalom
The Associated Press
Women’s Sports
Paralympic gold medalist Hailey Danz honored by Sportswomen of Colorado
Bradey King
Women’s Sports
Women's professional rugby brings team to Denver in its inaugural season
Allie Jennerjahn
Women’s Sports
Mikaela Shiffrin gets historic 100th World Cup race win
The Associated Press
Women’s Sports
Vote on the name of Denver's new women's professional soccer team
Stephanie Butzer
Women’s Sports
Mikaela Shiffrin, Breezy Johnson win gold at Alpine skiing world championships
The Associated Press
Women’s Sports
Decorated Colorado athlete turns attention to inspiring future generations
Nick Rothschild
Women’s Sports
Spellman sisters shine on the basketball court as Colorado's top-scoring tandem
Bradey King
Women’s Sports
Meet the 'Boxing Ballerina' who has her eyes set on the 2028 Olympics
Scripps News Kansas City
Denver7 Sports