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Not nearly as hot across the Denver metro area

90s and a better chance of storms along Colorado's Front Range; chance of storms in Denver each afternoon this week
Temperatures are cooling quite a bit Monday, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. There's a better chance of storms along the Front Range.
Not nearly as hot across the Denver metro area
Lisa weather 7-27-26
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DENVER — After two record-breaking days this weekend, temperatures will cool quite a bit and we're expecting a better chance for some much need rain across the state.

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Not nearly as hot across the Denver metro area

You'll find a mix of sun and clouds for the morning commute. This overnight cloud cover is helping to trap in some heat, so you'll find temperatures in the 70s and even low 80s early on.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s by lunch and low to mid 90s by happy hour. It will be about 7 to 10 degrees cooler than Sunday, with a better chance of storms and showers Monday afternoon. In fact, we'll see a chance of storms each afternoon this week.

Look for highs in the low to mid 90s from Tuesday through Friday. By Friday, the atmosphere will start to dry out and heat up. We'll see isolated storms on Friday and then more afternoon sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. We could see our third triple-digit day of the year on Sunday.

When it comes to 100+ degree temperatures, Denver has now seen 115 instances of such extreme heat since 1872, according to the National Weather Service. The hottest temperature recorded in Denver was 105 degrees, which has occurred only on five occasions since 1872.

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