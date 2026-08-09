DENVER — Despite temperatures climbing into the upper 90s Sunday, visitors still flocked to the Denver Zoo, where staff have implemented extra measures to protect animals and guests from the summer heat.

The zoo says this summer has been interesting because, while they are used to high temperatures, they feel there have been more days of extreme heat, so they are preparing accordingly.

"Our two number one priorities, one is the safety and comfort of our animals, and the safety and comfort of our guests," said Denver Zoo Spokesperson Jake Kubié. "Some of those special accommodations that we'd have to provide for animals, we're doing it a little more often."

Denver Zoo

Because of the high heat, Kubié told Denver7's Tyler Melito the zoo has taken special measures for animals, including having misters in certain habitats and bringing animals indoors.

With that said, Kubié noted that the heat is normal for some animals, while others live indoors.

"Some animals are completely comfortable in this heat," Kubié explained. "We have most of the animals actually live indoors. So Tropical Discovery, which is the big habitat on the east side of our campus, actually houses more than half the animals that live here at DZCA."

To keep guests safe and cool, the zoo has been opening at 8 am on days when they know it'll be in the high 90s or above.

"Giving people that extra hour on the front end of the day gives people a chance to really experience the zoo, and a lot more animals will be out before it gets really hot," Kubié said. "We have like chill zones on really hot days, so indoor areas where we have water, air conditioning, some food and drinks that people can purchase. We have water stations all around the zoo, so it is very comfortable out here, even if it's really hot and you're outdoors."

► Watch Tyler Melito's report in the video below:

Denver Zoo expands cooling measures amid prolonged summer heat

Visitors like Kyle Simones & Alexis Retyi-Gazda say before they went out to the zoo Sunday, they came with a game plan and noticed the zoo's efforts.

"We usually plan our map around when we're going to get hot, and after we see the elephants and stuff, to come into the reptile house and stuff, and buy the sprays at the zoo," Retyi-Gazda said.

"I saw all sorts of misters, and some animals obviously weren't out because I think it was too hot, so they had those in the caves and stuff too," Simones added.

Dylana Gross and Debbie Vicksman told Melito that while the heat is intense, Sunday was still a great day.

"Being a native, I've been coming here a long time, and it just gets better and better," Vicksman shared.

"I really respect the way that they give the animals the autonomy to sort of make their decisions if they want to come out, if they want to do the walk," Gross said. "It's not as positive of an experience when the animals aren't enjoying themselves. So I would rather see them chilling back in the shade than be forced to come and interact with us."