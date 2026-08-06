DENVER — Here comes a few sizzling, sunny and smoky days across the Front Range. A ridge of high pressure is building into Colorado and that will lead to some pretty serious heat through the weekend.



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Sizzling hot, smoky and sunny days ahead in Denver metro

Look for the smoky skies to linger overnight, so keep your windows and doors closed! Lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s in Northern Colorado with low 60s around downtown Denver.

It'll be a very hazy start to your Thursday along the Front Range with another push of wildfire smoke from the northwest. The sunshine will be fierce as temperatures skyrocket into the upper 90s up and down the Interstate 25 corridor by the afternoon. The current record high is 99-degrees, last set in 2025, so Denver could easily tie or break that record.

Fire danger will stay high Thursday afternoon, especially across the central mountains and high mountain valleys, where dry conditions and gusty winds will continue. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 1p.m. to 8p.m. for hot, dry and windy conditions. If you're spending time outdoors, be extra careful to avoid anything that could start a fire. With the hot, dry weather conditions, fire weather concerns will stay elevated through the weekend.

It gets even warmer on Saturday and Sunday! Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 90s to around 103 degrees across the plains, making it the hottest stretch we've seen in a while. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 11a.m. until 8p.m. across the Denver metro area as Saturday could be our sixth triple-digit day of the year so far. Typically, the city only sees one a year!

It looks like another scorcher on Sunday and Monday with upper 90s to low 100s. As we tap back into some monsoon moisture, temperatures will start to ease back a bit as clouds and storm chances increase mid-week. Relief is in sight, we'll just have to wait for it to get here.

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