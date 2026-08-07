DENVER — Get ready for another hot weekend across Colorado! We're looking ahead to a few sizzling, sunny and smoky days across the Front Range. A ridge of high pressure is building into Colorado and that will lead to some pretty serious heat through the weekend.



Watch the full forecast in the video player below.

Hot, hazy and dry across Colorado to end the week

A number of air quality alerts remain in effect across a good portion of the state Friday. Temperatures will start off in the 60s, but then quickly climb to near 90 degrees by lunch and into the upper 90s by happy hour. The current record high is 99 degrees, last set in 2025, so Denver could easily tie or break that record.

Fire danger will stay high along the southern Front Range mountains. A red Flag warning is in effect from 1 p.m. to 8p.m. for hot, dry and windy conditions. If you're spending time outdoors, be extra careful to avoid anything that could start a fire. With the hot, dry weather conditions, fire weather concerns will stay elevated through the weekend.

It gets even warmer on Saturday and Sunday! Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 90s to around 103 degrees across the plains, making it the hottest stretch we've seen in a while. A heat advisory will go into effect at 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. across the Denver metro area as Saturday could be our sixth triple-digit day of the year so far. Typically, the city only sees one a year!

It looks like another scorcher on Sunday and Monday with upper 90s to low 100s. As we tap back into some monsoon moisture, temperatures will start to ease back a bit as clouds and storm chances increase mid-week. Relief is in sight, we'll just have to wait for it to get here.

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