DENVER — It's a gorgeous and calm start to our Wednesday. You'll find mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s and low 70s for the early morning commute.

Showers will begin to pulse up around the lunch hour in the higher terrain, pushing east into the Interstate 25 corridor and Denver metro between 2 to 6 p.m. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, localized flooding, gusty winds and small hail.



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Seasonal and stormy again for the Denver metro area

Highs on Wednesday will warm into the lower 90s, with a degree or two of cooling in most areas.

As the monsoon tap closes late this week, storm chances will lower each day from Thursday into Friday, and temperatures will begin to rise.

Highs will warm into the lower 90s through Friday, with middle 90s Saturday and a high of around 100 degrees on Sunday. Sunday's record sits at 103 degrees, and was last set in 2008.

The heat will continue on Monday before rain chances pick back up towards the middle of next week. Highs should cool by a few degrees, back down to the lower 90s by next Tuesday.

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