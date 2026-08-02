Denver swelters through fourth triple-digit day of the year

DENVER — The Mile High City experienced its fourth 100-degree day of 2026 on Sunday, officially cementing this year in the top 10 for most 100-degree days in a single year, according to the National Weather Service.

This latest scorcher comes on the heels of a record-setting July, when Denver recorded its 28th day of 90-degree or hotter weather, setting a new monthly record.

"Days like this, the kids love to be outside, but need to stay cool and actually have fun," said Cole Fritz, who was out at Central Park in Denver on Sunday.

Harrel Keeling, who also spent Sunday at Central Park, had a simple response when Denver7's Tyler Melito asked how he and his family planned on staying cool.

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"Water, water, water," Keeling said. "Blow up pools, beaches, wherever we can find some water."

While families sought relief at neighborhood parks, thousands of fans were also preparing to spend the afternoon outdoors at Coors Field.

For some like Chris Gentry and Michelle Muenzler, they spent Sunday going to their first Rockies game.

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"We're expecting a good time, we're expecting just to have fun," Gentry said.

Both Gentry and Muenzler shared while they were prepared with hats, sunscreen and planned on drinking plenty of water during the game, they weren't too worried about the heat.

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"I don't have any concerns for the heat," Gentry said.

"This is cooler than Texas, so I'm fine," Muenzler added.

While Gentry and Muenzler weren't too concerned about the heat, the Rockies weren't underestimating Mother Nature.

A Rockies team official telling Melito they took extra precautions to ensure fans enjoyed the game and didn't overheat.

The prolonged stretch of heat is what concerns public health officials most.

"The cumulative heat is really what we start to get concerned about," said Nurse Practitioner at Denver Department of Public Health & Environment Kristin Schuch.

Schuch told Melito the continued high heat can have major impacts on a person's body if they are not careful. While kids, the elderly and people with underlying conditions are most vulnerable, everyone is susceptible to heat stroke.

"Heat stroke is a life-threatening emergency potentially," Schuch said. "You could be doing something that feels like a really normal activity, and it's a little too hot, and you push a little too hard because, again, that heat is building up over over days."

While natural instinct for people to cool off would be to drink water and jump in the pool, Schuch says it isn't that simple.

"Even going to the pool, we can jump in, we can take a nice cool dip, but hopefully, we're then sitting in the shade," Schuch said. "What we experience is a lot of sweating, so we're losing those essential minerals, and so we want to make sure we are hydrating. But it's really important to be in the shade if we can."

Schuch said recovery time between periods of heat exposure is essential to preventing heat-related illness.

"We really want to give ourselves an opportunity to recover as much as we can, so that we don't that we are less vulnerable to experiencing these heat-related illness," Schuch shared.

If you, or someone near you, are experiencing heat stroke, Schuch says there are a few things you can do before paramedics arrive.

"Splash cool water on our face," Schuch said. "If we're really feeling concerned, drench like the whole shirt, whole body. Ice packs under the armpits can be great things to do, and really just anything that help like sit, calm down, helps you just kind of rest, recover, and take time."