A hot and dry start to August across Colorado

It was a toasty July and that trend is going to continue for the first few days of August as high pressure builds back in across the region. We'll see lots of sunshine across the state today, with mid-80s by lunch and highs in the low to mid-90s by 4 p.m.

There's only the slight chance for a brief/isolated shower or thunderstorm is over the southern Front Range mountains. Most areas will stay dry today and tomorrow!

The heat really ramps up on Sunday and continues into Monday. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s to low 100s, and warm overnight lows won't offer much relief. A Heat Advisory is in effect along the I-25 corridor through late Monday evening, so be sure to stay hydrated and limit time outdoors during the hottest part of the day.

A weak cold front will bring a little relief on Tuesday, knocking temperatures down a few degrees. There could be a few scattered afternoon showers or thunderstorms, but most places will stay dry. Even with the cooldown, it'll still feel warm for early August.

By Wednesday, temperatures should remain a bit lower than the weekend's peak, with highs mainly in the 80s to low 90s. Dry weather will continue for most areas, and the warming trend is expected to return later in the week as high pressure strengthens again.

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