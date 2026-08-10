DENVER — Colorado will be feeling the heat once again to start this week, with high temperatures reaching the upper 90s around the Denver metro.



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Hot and hazy start to the week with isolated storm chances

The Denver metro will also be dealing with hazy skies, with an Ozone Action Day combining with lingering wildfire smoke.

The metro could get a spotty shower or storm this evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the far eastern counties of Colorado until 11p.m.

We're expecting a very similar day on Tuesday as daytime highs will soar into the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon. The Denver metro area will see a slight chance of an isolated gusty thunderstorm, but most of the rain stays in the mountains.

Big changes arrive Wednesday as more monsoon moisture moves into the Front Range. Highs will stay in the low 90s but we'll see a better chance of more widespread afternoon and evening storms.

The monsoon rains will likely push into the Denver metro area Thursday, with the potential for localized heavy rain and flooding. Thursday will also be the start of some relief from the heat, with daytime highs only reaching the low 80s in and around Denver.

The cool, wet weather sticks around Friday and continues through the weekend. Look for scattered storms each afternoon and evening. Slightly warmer and drier weather returns early next week.

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