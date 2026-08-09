Record heat possible for the Front Range the next few days

DENVER- It will be another very warm to hot day across the area. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s, with a few spots possibly hitting 100 degrees. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the northern I-25 Corridor and Denver metro through 8 PM Sunday, so it will be important to take it easy during the hottest part of the day.

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Some clouds will build in this afternoon, along with another round of high-based showers and a few thunderstorms. Don’t expect much rain from these storms, but they could produce some strong and gusty winds. Gusts of 30 to 45 mph will be common, with a few spots seeing gusts as high as 55 mph.

kmgh

Monday and Tuesday will stay hot, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures again reaching the mid to upper 90s. A few locations could climb above 100 degrees, especially if there is less smoke around. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will favor the higher terrain, while the Denver area and eastern plains will likely stay mostly dry aside from occasional gusty winds.

By Wednesday, the weather pattern starts to shift as more monsoon moisture moves into the area. That will bring better chances for showers and thunderstorms, while temperatures cool into the mid 80s to lower 90s. Rain chances should continue to increase through the rest of the week.

Record heat for Denver today, a cool down next week

Thursday into next weekend looks noticeably cooler and wetter. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected on most days, and some storms could produce locally heavy rain. The exact timing and location of the heaviest rainfall are still uncertain, but the potential for flooding will be there as we head into the weekend.

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