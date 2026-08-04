Severe weather diverts 22 flights from DIA to Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Severe weather in the Denver area forced 22 flights — 18 domestic and four international flights — scheduled for Denver International Airport to divert to Colorado Springs Airport on Monday evening.

Colorado Springs Airport officials said several of the diverted flights encountered significant turbulence, prompting medical evaluations for passengers after landing.

Of those evaluated, five passengers received medical attention, and one person was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Emergency crews from the Colorado Springs Fire Department and other agencies were deployed to the airport to assist arriving passengers, and officials said resources would remain in place as additional diverted flights arrived.

According to FlightAware.com, DIA experienced more than 800 delays and 31 cancellations Monday.

Colorado Springs Airport remained open and operational.

