Watch Now

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

For more information and the latest updates on COVID-19 from health officials, go to the websites for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control or World Health Organization. Johns Hopkins University is also tracking COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries at this website.

For the latest updates in Colorado, click here for the state's COVID-19 site.

update-coronavirus-colorado-live-blog-covid19.png

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Sept. 5-Sept. 11, 2022

The Denver7 Team
11:00 AM, Sep 07, 2022
niosh n95 respirators.jpg

Coronavirus

Masks are back for the Denver metro. It may be time for an upgrade.

Óscar Contreras
12:45 PM, Dec 01, 2021
pfizer covid vaccine uk

Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccine FAQs: When and where can you get the vaccine?

The Denver7 Team
8:57 AM, Dec 14, 2020
kn95 mask_generic.jpg

Denver7 360 | In-Depth Video

Colorado to provide KN95, surgical masks for free. Here’s where to get them

Óscar Contreras
5:01 PM, Jan 18, 2022

Latest COVID-19 Headlines

Coronavirus
Officials, White House tout new COVID-19 vaccines
Justin Boggs
National
Your at-home COVID-19 test may not have expired after all
Scripps National
Coronavirus
Omicron boosters are coming to Colorado. Here's what you need to know.
Óscar Contreras
National
US health advisers endorse updated COVID shots for fall boosters
The Associated Press
Coronavirus
Colorado to continue distributing free at-home COVID-19 tests as US program ends
Óscar Contreras
Coronavirus
COVID boosters targeting newest variants cleared by FDA
The Associated Press
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022
The Denver7 Team
Coronavirus
Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalizations projected to continue going down
Óscar Contreras
National
Shipping of free at-home COVID tests to be paused on Sept. 2
Sarah Dewberry
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Aug. 22-Aug. 28, 2022
The Denver7 Team
National
Pfizer seeks authorization for updated COVID-19 vaccine
Scripps National
Coronavirus
Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19, will go to Delaware
The Associated Press
Coronavirus
Updated COVID vaccine boosters weeks away, White House says
Justin Boggs
Coronavirus
Director: CDC’s COVID response ‘did not reliably meet expectations’
Justin Boggs
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Aug. 15-Aug. 21, 2022
The Denver7 Team