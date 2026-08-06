Denver activates cooling centers through Sunday amid extreme heat

DENVER — With temperatures expected to climb as high as 103 degrees, Denver is activating cooling centers and expanding access to air-conditioned spaces through Sunday.

Cooling centers will be available during regular hours at Denver Parks and Recreation centers, while Denver Public Library locations will offer air-conditioned spaces for residents seeking relief.

To accommodate increased demand, Denver Central Library will extend its weekend hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Carla Madison Recreation Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The city said each location will provide a designated cooling area with access to drinking water, restrooms, and seating.

Additionally, officials said outreach teams will be deployed across the city to distribute water, share safety information, and ensure residents are aware of available cooling resources.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90s to around 103 degrees through Sunday, making it the hottest stretch we've seen in a while.

The city has faced pressure from advocates over the past couple of weeks to expand access to cooling centers and open dedicated emergency shelters for extreme heat days, similar to what the city does during periods of extreme cold.

But Jon Ewing, a spokesperson for Mayor Mike Johnston's office, told Denver7 that although the city has expanded cooling center hours, dedicated emergency shelters are not part of its heat response because the most dangerous temperatures occur during the day, unlike extreme cold, which poses the greatest threat overnight.

A list of library and rec center locations and their operating hours is available online. Residents can call 720-865-5444 for up-to-date information on cooling center availability.

