Danielle Grant is a Denver7 evening meteorologist who’s been predicting Colorado’s ever-changing, ever-challenging weather for more than a decade.

Some of her first days on-air were at KUSA-TV during the deadly Black Forest Fire in 2013. She worked around the clock during the September 2013 floods in Northern Colorado. And she kept viewers safe and informed when the historic Bomb Cyclone blasted through the state in March 2019. Danielle has forecasted Colorado’s extremes over the years — huge hail storms, brutal heat waves, dire drought conditions and damaging tornadoes. She was on-air when the Marshall Fire first broke out in December 2021, helping people understand the magnitude of the situation as it unfolded.

Before coming to Colorado, Danielle forecasted the weather in Spokane, Wash., and Idaho Falls, Idaho. She’s been in the television business for more than 16 years and loves helping you prepare for the day — rain or shine!

Among her accolades are the Colorado Broadcaster’s Association award for Best Weathercaster in 2019 and 2021.

She loves giving back to the community, helping raise awareness and support to nonprofits like the Anchor Center for Blind Children and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Danielle was honored with the Anchor Center’s Virginia Deal Williams Volunteer Award in 2022 for going above and beyond for the school. She’s also won the Anchor Center’s prized Mirror Ball trophy for her top fundraising efforts the past three years in a row.

When she’s not tracking the skies, she’s outside enjoying them with her family! In the winter, you can find her snowboarding in Colorado’s majestic mountains. And in the summer, she’s exploring them. Whether it be paddle-boarding on a nearby lake, camping in her tiny trailer or hiking across the state’s beautiful trails.

She’s married to her sweet husband, Bill, and they have a young daughter, Summer. And of course, they all adore their 70-pound basset hound, Walter, who is always the star of the show!

You can watch Danielle’s forecast at 5pm on Denver7 and 8pm on Local3.

Contact Danielle via email.