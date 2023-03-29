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Real Talk with Micah Smith

“Real Talk” is a public affairs show produced by Denver7. The show is hosted by Denver7's Micah Smith and focuses on the stories and experiences of underserved communities.
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Real Talk with Micah Smith

What is 'Real Talk'?

Denver7 and Colorado Public Radio

Reach out to Denver7's Micah Smith

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Watch the latest episode

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Watch 'Real Talk' episodes
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 129: Childcare Crisis
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 128: Cannabis update
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 127: Aging in Colorado
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 126: Colorado 150
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 125: Dark Money
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 124: Pride 2026
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 123: Vision Zero 2026
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 122: Unaffiliated voters in Colorado
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 121: Mental Healthcare Access
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 120: Sports Betting
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 119: Mothers Day 2026
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 118: Drought and Water Restrictions
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 117: War with Iran
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 116: Women's sports
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 115: Youth violence
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 114: Data centers
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 113: Status of women
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 112: Prison Labor Ruling
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 111: Romance Scams
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 110: Wage theft
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 109: Health Insurance Premiums Skyrocket
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 108: Immigration Follow-Up
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 107: Workforce housing
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 106: Oral histories
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 105: Restorative justice
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 104: The meaning of December's holidays
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 103: Community updates
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 102: A deep dive on immigration
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, episode 101: GLP-1 medications
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Real Talk: Leaders, families search for solutions to lack of CO family shelters
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, episode 99: Rise in family homelessness
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, episode 98: Colorado farms disappearing
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Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 97: Breast cancer
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Real Talk with Denver7's Micah Smith, Episode 96: La Alma Lincoln Park
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Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 95: Best of
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Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 94: Redistricting
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Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 93: Infrastructure and inequality
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Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 92: ADA’s 35th anniversary
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Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 91: Community colleges
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Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 90: Middle-income housing
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Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 89: Federal spending bill impacts
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Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 88: Camping accessibility
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Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 87: Know your protest rights
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Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 86: Unemployment benefits in Colorado
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Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 85: Psilocybin therapy and veterans
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Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 84: Pride Month
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Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 83: Sundance coming to Boulder
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Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 82: Memorial Day
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Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 81: Mother's Day
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Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 80: Preserving Colorado's Asian-American history
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Real Talk with Denver7 and CPR News, Episode 79: Human trafficking
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Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 78: Challenges in Five Points