Watch Now
Menu
Local
National
Weather
Sports
Shop Scripps
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Watch Live
Denver7 News
Local
State
National News
World
Politics
Business
Environment
Education
Coronavirus
Crime
Marijuana
Wildfire
Culture
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Positive News
News Team
Denver7 | Weather
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Planner & Maps
Weather Alerts
School Closings & Delays
Weather News
Garden
Environment
Denver7 Traffic
Traffic Map
Traffic News
Driving You Crazy
Denver7 | On Two Wheels
Denver7 Sports
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
Denver Broncos
Denver Summit FC
Colorado Rockies
College Sports
Women’s Sports
Denver7 Good Sports
BOLDERBoulder
Super Bowl
World Cup
Olympics
Denver7 Investigates
Denver7 Gives
Digital Originals
Denver7 | On Two Wheels
Denver7 Dogs
Discover Colorado
The Follow Up
Denver7 360 | In-Depth Video
Community
Denver7 Gives
Denver7 Everyday Hero
Denver7 | Your Voice
Positive News
Wish Wednesday
If You Give a Child a Book
BOLDERBoulder
Holiday Helpings
Toy Drive
Real Talk with Micah Smith
About Denver7
Contact Us
News Team
Denver7 Apps
RSS Feeds
Advertise
Jobs at Denver7
Support
Free Denver7+ streaming app
TV listings
Contact Us
The Spot - Denver 3
Mile High Living
Contests
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Denver7News
thedenverchannel
DenverChannel
24
WX Alerts
State
World
Politics
Business
Environment
On Two Wheels
Education
Coronavirus
Crime
Marijuana
Wildfire
Culture
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Positive News
News Team
More +
Quick Links +
State
World
Politics
Business
Environment
On Two Wheels
Education
Coronavirus
Crime
Marijuana
Wildfire
Culture
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Positive News
News Team
Real Talk with Micah Smith
“Real Talk” is a public affairs show produced by Denver7. The show is hosted by Denver7's Micah Smith and focuses on the stories and experiences of underserved communities.
Real Talk with Micah Smith
What is 'Real Talk'?
Denver7 and Colorado Public Radio
Reach out to Denver7's Micah Smith
Watch the latest episode
Watch 'Real Talk' episodes
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 129: Childcare Crisis
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 128: Cannabis update
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 127: Aging in Colorado
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 126: Colorado 150
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 125: Dark Money
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 124: Pride 2026
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 123: Vision Zero 2026
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 122: Unaffiliated voters in Colorado
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 121: Mental Healthcare Access
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 120: Sports Betting
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 119: Mothers Day 2026
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 118: Drought and Water Restrictions
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 117: War with Iran
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 116: Women's sports
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 115: Youth violence
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 114: Data centers
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 113: Status of women
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 112: Prison Labor Ruling
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 111: Romance Scams
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 110: Wage theft
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 109: Health Insurance Premiums Skyrocket
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 108: Immigration Follow-Up
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 107: Workforce housing
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 106: Oral histories
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 105: Restorative justice
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 104: The meaning of December's holidays
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 103: Community updates
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 102: A deep dive on immigration
Real Talk with Micah Smith, episode 101: GLP-1 medications
Real Talk: Leaders, families search for solutions to lack of CO family shelters
Real Talk with Micah Smith, episode 99: Rise in family homelessness
Real Talk with Micah Smith, episode 98: Colorado farms disappearing
Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 97: Breast cancer
Real Talk with Denver7's Micah Smith, Episode 96: La Alma Lincoln Park
Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 95: Best of
Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 94: Redistricting
Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 93: Infrastructure and inequality
Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 92: ADA’s 35th anniversary
Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 91: Community colleges
Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 90: Middle-income housing
Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 89: Federal spending bill impacts
Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 88: Camping accessibility
Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 87: Know your protest rights
Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 86: Unemployment benefits in Colorado
Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 85: Psilocybin therapy and veterans
Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 84: Pride Month
Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 83: Sundance coming to Boulder
Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 82: Memorial Day
Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 81: Mother's Day
Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 80: Preserving Colorado's Asian-American history
Real Talk with Denver7 and CPR News, Episode 79: Human trafficking
Real Talk with Denver7 & CPR News, Episode 78: Challenges in Five Points
Health News
Resources for 'aging in place' Coloradans
Micah Smith
State
Colorado leaders: Resources are needed to help seniors remain in their homes
Micah Smith
Real Talk with Micah Smith
Real Talk: How much progress has Denver made toward achieving Vision Zero goal?
Micah Smith
Real Talk with Micah Smith
Colorado restorative justice sees major success in harm reduction, recidivism
Micah Smith
Real Talk with Micah Smith
Real Talk: 12% of Americans report using GLP-1 medications
Micah Smith
Real Talk with Micah Smith
Real Talk: As number of Colorado farms is shrinking, farmers share concerns
Micah Smith
Real Talk with Micah Smith
Real Talk: Breast cancer doesn't discriminate
Micah Smith
Boulder
Gov. Polis talks statewide impact of landing the iconic Sundance Film Festival
Micah Smith, Nathan Fernando-Frescas and Landon Haaf