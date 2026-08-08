A big dome of high pressure will deliver another sizzling weekend to the Denver metro area. Temperatures are expected to soar into the triple digits in many areas, with a high of 101 degrees forecasted today in Denver. The current record at the airport is 105 degrees, last set in 1878.

A heat advisory will remain in effect today from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Record-breaking heat returns to Denver this weekend

On top of the heat, we can expect areas of smoke and haze this afternoon. An air quality alert will remain in effect until at least 4 p.m. today.

Our forecast won't change much on Sunday, with temperatures expected to climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Each afternoon this weekend, a few high based showers that form over the mountains could bring locally gusty wind to the plains.

Highs will remain in the upper 90s next Monday and Tuesday, with dry skies Monday and an isolated shower possible by Tuesday afternoon.

As the monsoon picks up toward the middle of next week, shower and thunderstorm chances will increase. Wednesday's forecast will still be hot, with lower 90s and scattered afternoon thunderstorms. By Thursday and Friday, highs will only warm into the upper 70s. Each afternoon will feature the potential for widespread thunderstorms and heavy rain across the state.

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