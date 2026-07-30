DENVER — It's a beautiful and quiet start to the day. We'll see temperatures in the 60s and 70s for the morning commute under a mostly sunny sky.

Thursday will bring fewer storms overall, but isolated thunderstorms are still expected and a few of today's storms could turn severe on the far eastern plains. We could some larger hail, gusty winds and pockets of heavy rain.



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Fewer storms and showers expected across the Denver metro area

While the overall flood threat will be lower than today, it's still worth keeping an eye on changing weather conditions, especially near the burn scars.

Temperatures will be pretty seasonal for the end of July, with highs in the low 90s both Thursday and Friday.

Another round of isolated strong thunderstorms is possible on Friday. Some storms could bring gusty winds and brief heavy rain, although exactly where the strongest storms develop remains a bit uncertain.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the weather turns drier and much warmer as high pressure builds back in. Temperatures will climb above normal, with hot conditions likely by Sunday and Monday.

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