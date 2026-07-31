Seasonal end to the second warmest July on record

DENVER — It's a clear and comfortable start to our Friday! You'll find 60s and sunshine for the morning commute and afternoon highs that are very seasonal for the end of July.



Watch the full forecast in the video player below.

Heat advisory issued for the Denver metro area on Sunday

We'll see mid 80s by lunch and highs near 90 degrees by 4 p.m. Friday brings another chance for a few isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms, but coverage looks limited. There is a slight risk that a few of these storms could produce some larger hail and gusty winds, especially along the southern Front Range.

The weekend will turn much hotter as high pressure builds back over the region. Sunshine will be the rule both Saturday and Sunday, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 90s to around 100 degrees across the Denver metro and Eastern Plains. Heat precautions may be needed, especially during the afternoon hours.

A heat advisory has been issued for Sunday and covers the metro area and northern Front Range. Temperatures will top out between 99 and 105 degrees on Sunday afternoon.

The hottest weather is expected to continue into Monday, with highs again near 100 degrees in many lower elevation areas. Anyone spending time outdoors should stay hydrated, limit strenuous activity during peak heat, and check on those without reliable cooling.

A cold front is expected to move through late Monday night, bringing some relief from the heat on Tuesday as highs fall back into the 80s. Daily chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms return by the middle of next week, with the potential for increasing moisture and more typical summertime storm activity heading into next weekend.

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