DENVER — After Monday's triple-digit heat, Tuesday will feel like fall! Denver officially hit a high temperature of 102 degrees on both Sunday and Monday. The 102-degree high on Monday was record-breaking and it was also the city's fifth triple-digit day of the year so far. The most triple-digit days ever recorded in Denver was back in 2012 when we saw 13 days at or above 100 degrees.



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A nice but brief break from the heat across Colorado's Eastern Plains

We will finally get a nice break from the brutal heat. A cold front rolled through overnight and temperatures will be about 20 to 25 degrees cooler Tuesday afternoon. We'll see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. There could be a few isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms, but most places will stay dry.

By Wednesday, temperatures will remain a bit cooler than average, with highs mainly in the mid to upper 80s. Dry weather will continue for most areas, and the warming trend is expected to return later in the week as high pressure strengthens again.

It looks like we'll get back to near 100 degrees starting Friday and the heat will continue to build through the weekend and into next week.

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