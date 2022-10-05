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Wish Wednesday
Watch recent Wish Wednesday shout outs
Vincent, 11, wishes to go to Italy | Wish Wednesday
Brianna, 17, wishes to help children like her | Wish Wednesday
Wish Wednesday | Gar
Margaret, 7, granted wish to visit Disney World | Wish Wednesday
Bailey, 10, wishes to visit Disney World| Wish Wednesday
Wish Wednesday | Abby, 5, wished to meet Elsa
Colette is always full of laughs with her friends | Wish Wednesday
Flora, 13, makes friends wherever she goes | Wish Wednesday
Sebastian, 10, granted with of getting a puppy | Wish Wednesday
Juliet, 11, loves cooking, new things and skiing | Wish Wednesday
Wish Wednesday | Dre, 6, loves trains
Meet 3-year-old Barret, a boy who loves everything about fish | Wish Wednesday
Wish Wednesday: Lilly
Meet Dante | Wish Wednesday
Evie, 9, travels to Disney | Wish Wednesday
Genevieve, 14, wishes for a hot tub | Wish Wednesday
Alexia, 10, wishes to go to Disney World| Wish Wednesday
Wish Wednesday: Lulu
Wish Wednesday: Emelie
Everleigh, 3, visits Disney | Wish Wednesday
Catching up with Owen | Wish Wednesday
Riah's trip to Disney World | Wish Wednesday
Bennett, 7, dreams of Hawaii | Wish Wednesday
Lily, 10, dreams of Disney World's Animal Kingdom | Wish Wednesday
Lex, 4, dreams of a Disney cruise | Wish Wednesday
Margaret, 7, wishes to go to Disneyland with her family | Wish Wednessday
Nani, 13, wished to go to Hawaii | Wish Wednesday
An update on Ben, who wished to visit Japan| Wish Wednesday
Gar’s wish to play “Clue” in real life | Wish Wednesday
Nova’s Disney World dream | Wish Wednesday
Regina, 7, granted visit to Disneyland | Wish Wednesday
Kingsley, 3, dreams of having a superhero-themed room | Wish Wednesday
Sabrina, 16, dreams of becoming an Avs player for a day | Wish Wednesday
Elliott, 13, wishes to transform his basement into a gaming room | Wish Wednesday
Santana, 7, wishes to meet his favorite YouTuber | Wish Wednesday
Make-A-Wish Colorado helps 7-year-old Cristo meet Mickey Mouse | Wish Wednesday
Miles’ outdoor adventure dream come true | Wish Wednesday
Avea, 10, wishes to be in Hawaii with her family and friends | Wish Wednesday
Gavin’s Disney World dream | Wish Wednesday
Xavier, 12, wishes to visit Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio, Texas | Wish Wednesday