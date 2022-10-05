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Wish Wednesday

Wish Wednesday

Watch recent Wish Wednesday shout outs
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Vincent, 11, wishes to go to Italy | Wish Wednesday
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Brianna, 17, wishes to help children like her | Wish Wednesday
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Wish Wednesday | Gar
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Margaret, 7, granted wish to visit Disney World | Wish Wednesday
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Bailey, 10, wishes to visit Disney World| Wish Wednesday
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Wish Wednesday | Abby, 5, wished to meet Elsa
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Colette is always full of laughs with her friends | Wish Wednesday
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Flora, 13, makes friends wherever she goes | Wish Wednesday
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Sebastian, 10, granted with of getting a puppy | Wish Wednesday
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Juliet, 11, loves cooking, new things and skiing | Wish Wednesday
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Wish Wednesday | Dre, 6, loves trains
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Meet 3-year-old Barret, a boy who loves everything about fish | Wish Wednesday
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Wish Wednesday: Lilly
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Meet Dante | Wish Wednesday
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Evie, 9, travels to Disney | Wish Wednesday
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Genevieve, 14, wishes for a hot tub | Wish Wednesday
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Alexia, 10, wishes to go to Disney World| Wish Wednesday
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Wish Wednesday: Lulu
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Wish Wednesday: Emelie
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Everleigh, 3, visits Disney | Wish Wednesday
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Catching up with Owen | Wish Wednesday
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Riah's trip to Disney World | Wish Wednesday
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Bennett, 7, dreams of Hawaii | Wish Wednesday
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Lily, 10, dreams of Disney World's Animal Kingdom | Wish Wednesday
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Lex, 4, dreams of a Disney cruise | Wish Wednesday
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Margaret, 7, wishes to go to Disneyland with her family | Wish Wednessday
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Nani, 13, wished to go to Hawaii | Wish Wednesday
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An update on Ben, who wished to visit Japan| Wish Wednesday
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Gar’s wish to play “Clue” in real life | Wish Wednesday
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Nova’s Disney World dream | Wish Wednesday
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Regina, 7, granted visit to Disneyland | Wish Wednesday
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Kingsley, 3, dreams of having a superhero-themed room | Wish Wednesday
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Sabrina, 16, dreams of becoming an Avs player for a day | Wish Wednesday
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Elliott, 13, wishes to transform his basement into a gaming room | Wish Wednesday
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Santana, 7, wishes to meet his favorite YouTuber | Wish Wednesday
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Make-A-Wish Colorado helps 7-year-old Cristo meet Mickey Mouse | Wish Wednesday
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Miles’ outdoor adventure dream come true | Wish Wednesday
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Avea, 10, wishes to be in Hawaii with her family and friends | Wish Wednesday
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Gavin’s Disney World dream | Wish Wednesday
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Xavier, 12, wishes to visit Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio, Texas | Wish Wednesday