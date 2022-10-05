Watch recent Wish Wednesday shout outs

Vincent, 11, wishes to go to Italy | Wish Wednesday

Brianna, 17, wishes to help children like her | Wish Wednesday

Wish Wednesday | Gar

Margaret, 7, granted wish to visit Disney World | Wish Wednesday

Bailey, 10, wishes to visit Disney World| Wish Wednesday

Wish Wednesday | Abby, 5, wished to meet Elsa

Colette is always full of laughs with her friends | Wish Wednesday

Flora, 13, makes friends wherever she goes | Wish Wednesday

Sebastian, 10, granted with of getting a puppy | Wish Wednesday

Juliet, 11, loves cooking, new things and skiing | Wish Wednesday

Wish Wednesday | Dre, 6, loves trains

Meet 3-year-old Barret, a boy who loves everything about fish | Wish Wednesday

Wish Wednesday: Lilly

Meet Dante | Wish Wednesday

Evie, 9, travels to Disney | Wish Wednesday

Genevieve, 14, wishes for a hot tub | Wish Wednesday

Alexia, 10, wishes to go to Disney World| Wish Wednesday

Wish Wednesday: Lulu

Wish Wednesday: Emelie

Everleigh, 3, visits Disney | Wish Wednesday

Catching up with Owen | Wish Wednesday

Riah's trip to Disney World | Wish Wednesday

Bennett, 7, dreams of Hawaii | Wish Wednesday

Lily, 10, dreams of Disney World's Animal Kingdom | Wish Wednesday

Lex, 4, dreams of a Disney cruise | Wish Wednesday

Margaret, 7, wishes to go to Disneyland with her family | Wish Wednessday

Nani, 13, wished to go to Hawaii | Wish Wednesday

An update on Ben, who wished to visit Japan| Wish Wednesday

Gar’s wish to play “Clue” in real life | Wish Wednesday

Nova’s Disney World dream | Wish Wednesday

Regina, 7, granted visit to Disneyland | Wish Wednesday

Kingsley, 3, dreams of having a superhero-themed room | Wish Wednesday

Sabrina, 16, dreams of becoming an Avs player for a day | Wish Wednesday

Elliott, 13, wishes to transform his basement into a gaming room | Wish Wednesday

Santana, 7, wishes to meet his favorite YouTuber | Wish Wednesday

Make-A-Wish Colorado helps 7-year-old Cristo meet Mickey Mouse | Wish Wednesday

Miles’ outdoor adventure dream come true | Wish Wednesday

Avea, 10, wishes to be in Hawaii with her family and friends | Wish Wednesday

Gavin’s Disney World dream | Wish Wednesday

Xavier, 12, wishes to visit Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio, Texas | Wish Wednesday