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News Team
Learn more about the anchors, reporters, meteorologists and other journalists working at Denver7.
Denver7 Anchors
Shannon Ogden
Jessica Porter
Anusha Roy
Jordan Chavez
Micah Smith
Danielle Kreutter
Veronica Acosta
Jaclyn Allen
Denver7 Weather and Traffic
Lisa Hidalgo
Danielle Grant
Stacey Donaldson
Jayson Luber
Denver7 Reporters
Adria Iraheta
Alex Dowd
Allie Jennerjahn
Claire Lavezzorio
Colette Bordelon
Danielle Kreutter
Ethan Carlson
Lauren Lennon
Maggie Bryan
Maggy Wolanske
Mike Castellucci
Peter Choi
Richard Butler
Russell Haythorn
Ryan Fish
Sophia Villalba
Tyler Melito
Veronica Acosta
Denver7 Investigates
Jaclyn Allen
Jennifer Kovaleski
Joe Vaccarelli
Denver7 Sports
Lionel Bienvenu
Nick Rothschild
Bradey King
Denver7 Digital
Jeff Anastasio
Stephanie Butzer
Óscar Contreras
Robert Garrison
Katie Parkins
Kaylee Harter
Denver7 | Weather
What do you want to know about Colorado weather? Ask Lisa Hidalgo