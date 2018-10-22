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News Team

Learn more about the anchors, reporters, meteorologists and other journalists working at Denver7.
Denver7 Anchors
Shannon Ogden 2022 Headshot

Shannon Ogden

Jessica Porter

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Anusha Roy

Jordan Chavez

Micah Smith

Danielle Kreutter

Veronica Acosta

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Jaclyn Allen

Denver7 Weather and Traffic
Lisa Hidalgo Headshot

Lisa Hidalgo

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Danielle Grant

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Stacey Donaldson

Jayson Luber Headshot

Jayson Luber

Denver7 Reporters

Adria Iraheta

Alex Dowd

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Allie Jennerjahn

Claire Lavezzorio

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Colette Bordelon

Danielle Kreutter

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Ethan Carlson

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Lauren Lennon

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Maggie Bryan

Maggy Wolanske

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Mike Castellucci

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Peter Choi

Richard Butler

Richard Butler

Russell Haythorn

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Ryan Fish

Sophia Villalba

Tyler Melito

Veronica Acosta

Denver7 Investigates
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Jaclyn Allen

Jennifer Kovaleski

Joe Vaccarelli

Denver7 Sports
Denver7 Sports Director Lionel Bienvenu

Lionel Bienvenu

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Nick Rothschild

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Bradey King

Denver7 Digital
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Jeff Anastasio

Stephanie Butzer

Denver7 Digital Content Producer Óscar Contreras

Óscar Contreras

Denver7 Digital Content Producer Robert Garrison

Robert Garrison

Katie Parkins

Kaylee Harter

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Denver7 | Weather

What do you want to know about Colorado weather? Ask Lisa Hidalgo