Triple digits return for Front Range, but more rain could come soon

DENVER — Temperatures up and down the Front Range are soaring on Sunday, likely to close in on 105 degrees in some areas. Denver's forecast high of 102 would be just shy of its daily record of 103 set in 2008.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Front Range and other parts of Colorado from noon Sunday to 9 p.m. Monday.

Sunday will be sunny and dry, with overnight lows staying warm and only falling into the low-70s. Dry and warm conditions along with stronger winds could make for elevated fire danger on the Eastern Plains later Sunday.

Another hot day is in store Monday, with temperatures again right around 100 degrees. That would tie Denver's daily record set in 1878. Clouds will build later in the day, with a slight chance of evening showers and thunderstorms, especially along the Palmer Divide.

Tuesday will bring much cooler temperatures, down into the low-80s, with better chances for showers and storms during the day. But the heat relief will be short-lived. Highs will rise back into the mid to upper-90s by Thursday through next weekend.

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