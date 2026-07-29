Colorado weather blog: Another round of thunderstorms, localized flash floods in Colorado

DENVER — Heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible Tuesday across Northeastern Colorado, as both severe thunderstorm and flash flood watches have been issued.

Most of the I-25 corridor is included in the severe thunderstorm watch, which is in effect until 8 p.m. A flood watch goes into effect at 3 p.m. and extends across east central and northeast Colorado until 10 p.m.



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Denver7 is tracking the latest on these showers and storms, as well as any watches and warnings, in our live weather blog below.

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2:32 p.m. | Flash flood warning | Victor and Goldfield are under this warning until 5:30 p.m.

2:09 p.m. | Flash flood warning | Parts of Fremont County are under this warning until 4:30 p.m.

4:33 a.m. | Weather update | Numerous showers and thunderstorms are again expected today with localized flash flood threat for the strongest storms, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms expected today with localized flash flood threat for the strongest storms. Storms should begin across the mountains by late morning, before trekking east onto the plains throughout the afternoon. #COwx pic.twitter.com/0lNfuoy2SI — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 29, 2026