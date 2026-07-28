Severe threats remain Tuesday evening, and return to Colorado on Wednesday

It has been a busy, action-packed day across the state, with severe weather and flooding being reported from the mountains to areas east of the Denver metro.

A severe thunderstorm watch will remain in effect until 8 pm, with Flood Watches in effect for the eastern Plains until 10 pm. To our south, A flash flood watch will remain in effect until midnight tonight for the Aspen Acres burn scar.

Colorado weather update: Severe t-storm, flood warnings go into effect

In the metro area, we could see a few isolated showers through late this evening. Overnight lows will be slightly more comfortable tonight, dropping down to the lower to middle 60s.

Wednesday will start out calm, with dry skies early and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers will begin to pulse up around the lunch hour in the higher terrain, pushing east into the I-25 corridor and Denver metro between 1-3 pm. Storms will be capable of heavy rain, flooding, gusty winds and small hail.

Highs on Wednesday will warm into the lower 90s, with a degree or two of cooling in most areas compared to today.

As the monsoon tap closes late this week, storm chances will lower each day from Thursday into Friday, and temperatures will begin to rise.

Highs will warm into the lower 90s through Friday, with middle 90s Saturday and a high of around 100 degrees on Sunday. Sunday's record sits at 103 degrees, and was last set in 2008.

The heat will continue on Monday before rain chances pick back up towards the middle of next week. Highs should cool by a few degrees, back down to the lower 90s by next Tuesday.

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