Smoky skies across Colorado for the next few days

DENVER — It's been a nice break from the heat! We saw high temperatures in the low 70s around the Denver metro area Tuesday and that was about 15 to 20 degrees below-average. The relief from the heat is brief as a ridge of high pressure starts moving into Colorado mid-week.



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More triple-digit heat is possible in Denver this weekend

Look for smoky skies across the entire state overnight as air quality health advisories continue through much of the day Wednesday. We're not only dealing with high levels of wildfire smoke but also ozone along the Front Range. The air quality will be unhealthy for folks with asthma or respiratory issues, so limit your time outside.

Temperatures will remain slightly cooler than average, with highs mainly in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday afternoon. Dry weather will continue for most areas, and the warming trend ramps up as we head toward the end of the work week.

The relief from the heat is brief as a ridge of high pressure starts moving into Colorado mid-week.

It looks like we'll get back to near 100 degrees starting Friday, and the heat will continue to build through the weekend and into next week.

The monsoon rains and cooler temperatures look to make a comeback to Colorado starting the middle of next week. It can't come soon enough!

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