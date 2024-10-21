Join Denver7 and Safeway in supporting those in need this holiday season

While filled with joy and celebration for some, the holidays are a difficult time for many who are struggling to make ends meet. That’s why Denver7 is partnering with Safeway to lend a helping hand to families in need in our community through the Holiday Helpings program.

You can make a quick and easy donation to Holiday Helpings at the checkout of any Safeway store.

On your next grocery trip to your neighborhood Safeway store, you can round up your purchase by adding $1, $3, $5 or an amount of your choice at checkout. All donations become $50 Safeway gift card that stay local with each Safeway store selecting a nonprofit of its choice to distribute the gift cards. A list of the 81 nonprofit organizations receiving gift cards from this year’s Holiday Helpings program follows below.

You can also donate to Denver7 and Safeway’s Holiday Helpings campaign directly through the Safeway Foundation here.

Last year’s Holiday Helpings campaign was a great success, raising $1.4 million. We hope you’ll help us raise even more this year. Together we can make a difference.

The Holiday Helpings campaign runs from Oct. 23-Dec. 31, 2024.

Here are the nonprofit organizations that will be distributing the Safeway gift cards funded by Holiday Helpings:



Adams Count Food Bank | Commerce City

Alliance Berean Church | Alliance, Neb.

Broomfield FISH | Broomfield

Brown Bag Ministries Inc | Lakewood

Carbon Valley Help Center | Firestone

Care and Share, Inc | Colorado Springs

Castle Rock Community Inter Church Task Force | Castle Rock

Catholic Charities of Central Colorado | Colorado Springs

Childhaven, Inc. | Farmington, NM

Christian Action Guild | Golden

Christmas Unlimited | Colorado Springs

Community Cupboard of Woodland Park, Inc | Divide

Community Food Share | Louisville

Council of Community Services | Gillette, Wyo.

Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park | Estes Park

Denver Rescue Mission | Denver

Durango Food Bank | Durango

Eastern Plains Community Pantry | Calhan

Economic Council Helping Others (ECHO), Inc. | Farmington, NM

Elizabeth Food Bank | Elizabeth

Evergreen Christian Outreach | Evergreen

Families Helping Families | Pueblo

Feeding South Dakota | Rapid City, SD

Food Bank for Larimer County | Loveland

Food Bank of the Rockies | Denver

Food Bank of Wyoming | Evansville, Wyo.

Fort Lupton Food & Clothing Bank | Fort Lupton

Gunnison Country Food Pantry | Gunnison

Hands Across Roxborough | Littleton

Helping Hands | Douglas, Wyo.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish | Northglenn

Impact Ministries Inc | Wheatland, Wyo.

Jeffco Action Center, Inc. dba The Action Center | Lakewood

KidsPak | Loveland

La Junta Associated Charities, Inc. | La Junta

Laramie Interfaith | Laramie, Wyo.

Life Center | Littleton

LiftUp of Routt County | Steamboat Springs

Light of the World Catholic Church | Littleton

Loaves and Fishes Denver | Idaho Springs

Loaves and Fishes Ministries of Fremont County | Cañon City

Mile High First Sergeants (Operation WARMHEART) | Aurora

Mitchell Berean Church | Mitchell, Neb.

Monte Vista Emergency Food Bank | Monte Vista

Morgan County Golden Stars | Fort Morgan

Mountain Family Center | Granby

Mountain Resource Center | Pine

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center | Colorado Springs

Needs Inc | Cheyenne, Wyo.

North Colorado Springs Rotary Club | Colorado Springs

Northwest Community Action Partnership (NCAP) | Chadron, Neb.

Open Arms Food Bank | Littleton

Outreach United Resource Center, Inc. | Longmont

Parker Task Force for Human Services | Parker

Prairie Family Center | Burlington

RCVR Church | Englewood

Reaching Out to Community and Kids - Denver | Dove Creek

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado | Colorado Springs

San Luis Valley Health Foundation | Alamosa

Salvation Army Sheridan Corps | Sheridan, Wyo.

School District 12 Education Foundation | Broomfield

Sidney Table of Grace Food Pantry, INC | Sidney, Neb.

Silver Key Senior Services | Colorado Springs

Sister Carmen Community Center | Lafayette

Smoky Hill United Methodist Church | Aurora

Sparrow House Ministries | Lamar

Spearfish Community Pantry, Inc. | Spearfish, SD

St. George Episcopal Church | Leadville

St. Joseph's Food Pantry | Cheyenne, Wyo.

St. Mary Catholic Church | Walsenburg

Summit County Family Resource Center | Breckenridge

The Grainery Ministries | Salida

The Salvation Army Colorado Springs | Colorado Springs

The Salvation Army Vail Valley | Avon

Thornton Food Bank | Thornton

Thrive Church | Westminster

Trail West Casa | Ogallala, Neb

Tri-Lakes Cares | Monument

Volunteers of America Colorado Branch | Denver

Weld Food Bank | Greeley

Windsor-Severance Food Pantry | Windsor

Zion's Lutheran Church of Trinidad | Trinidad

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.