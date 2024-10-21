Join Denver7 and Safeway in supporting those in need this holiday season

While filled with joy and celebration for some, the holidays are a difficult time for many who are struggling to make ends meet. That’s why Denver7 is partnering with Safeway to lend a helping hand to families in need in our community through the Holiday Helpings program.
You can make a quick and easy donation to Holiday Helpings at the checkout of any Safeway store.
On your next grocery trip to your neighborhood Safeway store, you can round up your purchase by adding $1, $3, $5 or an amount of your choice at checkout. All donations become $50 Safeway gift card that stay local with each Safeway store selecting a nonprofit of its choice to distribute the gift cards. A list of the 81 nonprofit organizations receiving gift cards from this year’s Holiday Helpings program follows below.
You can also donate to Denver7 and Safeway’s Holiday Helpings campaign directly through the Safeway Foundation here.
Last year’s Holiday Helpings campaign was a great success, raising $1.4 million. We hope you’ll help us raise even more this year. Together we can make a difference.
The Holiday Helpings campaign runs from Oct. 23-Dec. 31, 2024.
Here are the nonprofit organizations that will be distributing the Safeway gift cards funded by Holiday Helpings:
- Adams Count Food Bank | Commerce City
- Alliance Berean Church | Alliance, Neb.
- Broomfield FISH | Broomfield
- Brown Bag Ministries Inc | Lakewood
- Carbon Valley Help Center | Firestone
- Care and Share, Inc | Colorado Springs
- Castle Rock Community Inter Church Task Force | Castle Rock
- Catholic Charities of Central Colorado | Colorado Springs
- Childhaven, Inc. | Farmington, NM
- Christian Action Guild | Golden
- Christmas Unlimited | Colorado Springs
- Community Cupboard of Woodland Park, Inc | Divide
- Community Food Share | Louisville
- Council of Community Services | Gillette, Wyo.
- Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park | Estes Park
- Denver Rescue Mission | Denver
- Durango Food Bank | Durango
- Eastern Plains Community Pantry | Calhan
- Economic Council Helping Others (ECHO), Inc. | Farmington, NM
- Elizabeth Food Bank | Elizabeth
- Evergreen Christian Outreach | Evergreen
- Families Helping Families | Pueblo
- Feeding South Dakota | Rapid City, SD
- Food Bank for Larimer County | Loveland
- Food Bank of the Rockies | Denver
- Food Bank of Wyoming | Evansville, Wyo.
- Fort Lupton Food & Clothing Bank | Fort Lupton
- Gunnison Country Food Pantry | Gunnison
- Hands Across Roxborough | Littleton
- Helping Hands | Douglas, Wyo.
- Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish | Northglenn
- Impact Ministries Inc | Wheatland, Wyo.
- Jeffco Action Center, Inc. dba The Action Center | Lakewood
- KidsPak | Loveland
- La Junta Associated Charities, Inc. | La Junta
- Laramie Interfaith | Laramie, Wyo.
- Life Center | Littleton
- LiftUp of Routt County | Steamboat Springs
- Light of the World Catholic Church | Littleton
- Loaves and Fishes Denver | Idaho Springs
- Loaves and Fishes Ministries of Fremont County | Cañon City
- Mile High First Sergeants (Operation WARMHEART) | Aurora
- Mitchell Berean Church | Mitchell, Neb.
- Monte Vista Emergency Food Bank | Monte Vista
- Morgan County Golden Stars | Fort Morgan
- Mountain Family Center | Granby
- Mountain Resource Center | Pine
- Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center | Colorado Springs
- Needs Inc | Cheyenne, Wyo.
- North Colorado Springs Rotary Club | Colorado Springs
- Northwest Community Action Partnership (NCAP) | Chadron, Neb.
- Open Arms Food Bank | Littleton
- Outreach United Resource Center, Inc. | Longmont
- Parker Task Force for Human Services | Parker
- Prairie Family Center | Burlington
- RCVR Church | Englewood
- Reaching Out to Community and Kids - Denver | Dove Creek
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado | Colorado Springs
- San Luis Valley Health Foundation | Alamosa
- Salvation Army Sheridan Corps | Sheridan, Wyo.
- School District 12 Education Foundation | Broomfield
- Sidney Table of Grace Food Pantry, INC | Sidney, Neb.
- Silver Key Senior Services | Colorado Springs
- Sister Carmen Community Center | Lafayette
- Smoky Hill United Methodist Church | Aurora
- Sparrow House Ministries | Lamar
- Spearfish Community Pantry, Inc. | Spearfish, SD
- St. George Episcopal Church | Leadville
- St. Joseph's Food Pantry | Cheyenne, Wyo.
- St. Mary Catholic Church | Walsenburg
- Summit County Family Resource Center | Breckenridge
- The Grainery Ministries | Salida
- The Salvation Army Colorado Springs | Colorado Springs
- The Salvation Army Vail Valley | Avon
- Thornton Food Bank | Thornton
- Thrive Church | Westminster
- Trail West Casa | Ogallala, Neb
- Tri-Lakes Cares | Monument
- Volunteers of America Colorado Branch | Denver
- Weld Food Bank | Greeley
- Windsor-Severance Food Pantry | Windsor
- Zion's Lutheran Church of Trinidad | Trinidad
This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.