Sam Peña is excited to join the Denver7 team and experience life near the Rocky Mountains! Growing up in Los Angeles (Go Dodgers!), he developed a passion for storytelling while listening to the great Vin Scully.

Sam obtained his broadcast journalism degree from Cal State Fullerton in 2021. While at Cal State, Sam became the multimedia director for TUSK magazine. After graduating, Sam became a reporter for WTVC in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

While in the scenic city, Sam won two Tennessee Assocation of Broadcasting Awards and covered major events like the 2022 McCallie Avenue shooting. He also anchored and produced the weekend evening shows and covered sports, including March Madness, the SOCON Tournament and NCAA football.

When he's not working, you'll find Sam in the mountains, at the park or playing chess (he's not very good but he could use the encouragement).

If you have a story idea for Sam — or food recommendations — feel free to email him at Samuel.Pena@denver7.com, or shoot him a message on his Facebook or X page.