National Sports Center for the Disabled to host fundraiser for adaptive athletes at Winter Park

The National Sports Center for the Disabled will host a fundraiser for adaptive athletes this Saturday at Winter Park Resort. Skiers of all abilities will hit the slopes for a good cause.
WINTER PARK, Colo. — The National Sports Center for the Disabled (NSCD) is set to host a fundraiser for adaptive athletes on Saturday, March 22, at Winter Park Resort. Skiers and snowboarders of all levels and abilities are welcome to hit the slopes for a good cause.

The event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the top of Winter Park's gondola. The proceeds will support the NSCD's adaptive outdoor programs for youth and adults.

Participants can take part in multiple activities, including a "ride every lift challenge," scavenger hunt and spring skiing costume contests.

There is a $75 registration fee and each person has to bring in a minimum $150 in fundraising. That can be self-funded or raised through donations from friends and family.

All participants will receive a free lift pass and a chance to win an IKON pass or gear from The North Face.

The event has already raised more than $45,000 toward a $70,000 goal.

You can register for the fundraiser here.

