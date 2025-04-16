AURORA, Colo. — The City of Aurora and dozens of volunteers put their green thumbs to use on Tuesday, planting 10 new trees at Utah Park. The event is part of Aurora's efforts to plant 2,000 trees by 2028.

In 2023, Aurora received a $5 million grant from the USDA Forest Service, to expand their tree canopy. The funding is part of a nationwide $1.5 billion Urban and Community Forestry Program, made possible through the Inflation Reduction Act.

At Tuesday's gathering, volunteers from Sam’s Club, alongside staff from Aurora Parks, Recreation & Open Space, planted the trees alongside the lake at Utah Park.

Aurora’s Grant Community Program Director Hector Barrantes said the initiative will also address aging urban trees, many nearing the end of their lifespan or under threat from pests.

“These trees help clean the air, cool down our neighborhoods, reduce energy bills, and even boost economic activity by encouraging people to get outside and interact with their community,” Barrantes said. “It’s not just an environmental benefit—it’s a health and economic one, too.”

Aurora expands tree canopy through $5 million federal grant

Since launching in 2023, the initiative has already planted more than 170 trees and removed dozens of dead or hazardous ones. The city also updated its tree inventory, logging over 1,400 existing trees in public parks, and reached more than 3,500 residents through 40 community outreach events. The effort has also sparked increased participation from immigrant communities in OIIA programs like Natural Helpers, ESL and citizenship classes and cultural events.

The project prioritizes tree planting in public parks and along residential sidewalks. Aurora crews are currently surveying neighborhoods, marking planting spots and leaving informational signs. Residents who don’t want a tree planted outside their home can opt out by contacting the parks department.

While the Utah Park event focused on just a handful of trees, it's the start of a larger effort underway across the city this Spring.

“A greener community creates brighter futures, and that’s exactly what this project is all about," Barrantes said.

Residents can learn more about the tree canopy program here.