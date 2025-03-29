Colorado Youth Outdoors hosts teen job fair in Larimer County

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado Youth Outdoors (CYO) campus was buzzing with energy Saturday morning as local businesses offered Larimer County teens a chance to jump-start their careers.

CYO partnered with Larimer County's Economic Workforce Development to host the job fair for teens between 14 and 18 years old.

“It’s really about helping them take that first step into the workforce,” said Claire Haenny, the Program Manager for CYO.

More than 15 local businesses participated, offering lifeguard, camp assistant, and maintenance positions.

“We are passionate about developing our youth through CYO's programs. Having a first job is a vital part of that process,” said Haenny. She added that for many teens in rural areas like Northern Colorado, where job opportunities can be limited, such events are critical in preparing them for the future.

The Fort Collins Lakeside KOA, a local business with a campground just four miles north of downtown Fort Collins, was looking to fill 12 positions through the job fair.

“We’re looking for enthusiastic young people to help,” said Tiffany Crumine, the General Manager. “It’s a great opportunity for teens to gain work experience in a fun, outdoor setting.”

The business boasts 189 sites and sees high demand throughout the spring and summer. Crumine emphasized their reliance on the local workforce to keep operations running smoothly. “We’re actively recruiting teens, especially those aged 16 and older, for various roles, from recreation attendants to housekeeping and food service,” she said.

Larimer County also sees the job fair as a long-term investment in the community, providing opportunities for teens to grow within the company.

The event reminded us of the importance of youth employment in rural areas. Like many rural regions in Colorado, Larimer County faces challenges related to job shortages. According to Haenny, these events play a crucial role in providing teens with essential job skills that will help them either pursue further education or enter the workforce confidently.

You can find out more information about the job fair here.