Denver Housing Authority opens new affordable housing building in Sun Valley

DENVER — The Denver Housing Authority (DHA) is celebrating a major milestone in the redevelopment of the Sun Valley neighborhood. DHA is opening the Joli apartments and townhomes, marking the latest step in the ongoing transformation of the historic area.

The Sun Valley area, which DHA has been involved with since the 1940s, has seen dramatic changes in recent years. The area originally had 333 public housing units, which are now being replaced by newly constructed apartments and townhomes. The ultimate goal of the redevelopment is to bring 965 high-quality residential units to the area, with over 80% of those being permanently affordable.

Joli is the first building in the redevelopment's final phase, according to DHA Chief Real Estate Investment Officer Erin Clark,.

“We’re thrilled to finally be at the tail end of a decade-long effort to revitalize Sun Valley," Clark said.

The Joli development itself is home to 82 affordable units, with the remainder available at market rates. Clark emphasized the importance of affordable housing in today’s Denver market, where rising home prices continue to push housing further out of reach for many residents.

“Affordable housing is critical right now, as the cost of living keeps increasing," Clark said. "We must create housing that serves everyone, particularly in neighborhoods that have such a rich sense of community like Sun Valley."

In addition to the residential units, the Joli development features a food incubator — a small, culturally relevant food hall intended to offer local culinary entrepreneurs a place to grow their businesses. DHA’s approach to development is rooted in community-responsive planning, with input from existing residents to ensure that the project meets their needs and maintains the spirit of the neighborhood.

While Joli marks a major achievement, there is more to come for Sun Valley. DHA plans to open two additional buildings in the coming months: Sol and Flo. The Sol development, set to open in the spring, will offer 169 units, 132 of which will be affordable. Meanwhile, Flo is a 12-story high-rise scheduled to open in the summer and will be 100% affordable.

Flo specifically caters to residents 55 years and older, as well as individuals with disabilities.

For those interested in applying, more information and the necessary forms can be found at Kaleidoscope Denver Living, DHA’s partner site for leasing and applications.