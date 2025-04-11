What makes Friday's trial different for suspect in 2023 rock throwing that killed 20-year-old Alexa Bartell

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The murder trial for one of three men accused of throwing rocks at several cars in 2023, and killing 20-year-old Alexa Bartell, started Friday morning with jury selection.

What makes the trial of Joseph Edwin Koenig, 20, different than other murder trials is two of his friends — who were also charged in the deadly incident — took plea deals on the condition they testify against Koenig.

"In a case like this, dealing with the fact that the government has made a deal with other participants," Attorney Chris Decker with the Law Offices of Decker & Jones said, "and those other participants were there and were a part of this, are in the best position to offer information to a jury as to who did what, and how the events unfolded, how it may have been planned, how it may have been covered up, who was responsible for actually throwing the rocks, versus who may have participated in simply driving there or trying to cover up afterwards."

All three defendants in this case — Koenig, Zachary Kwak, 20, and Nicholas Karol-Chik, 20 — were charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, second-degree assault and attempted second-degree assault.

Koenig pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, as well as multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree assault and attempted second-degree assault in April 2024.

Kwak pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault (causing injury with a deadly weapon) and criminal attempt to commit second-degree assault. Karol-Chik pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and a crime of violence sentence enhancer added to the second-degree murder charge. All other charges against the two men were dropped.

Because the plea deals require both Kwak and Karol-Chik to testify against Koenig, it could prove tricky for Koenig's defense team to navigate, according to Decker.

"The challenge for the defense attorneys in this case are going to be to try to discredit the testimony of witnesses who were defendants and were a part of this most tragic and outrageous situation," Decker said. "The defense will undoubtedly try to attack the credibility of these participating witnesses by suggesting that their role was not what they are testifying about, but they somehow were more culpable and are blaming the defendant in this situation."

However, Decker points out the prosecution can argue the witnesses have no motive to fabricate their roles in the incident, as they've already struck plea deals. The prosecution may have to justify that plea deals were offered, Decker said, because sometimes "you have to make a deal with the devil" to get a conviction.

"They will explain that while accomplice liability would hold all of these individuals equally responsible, it is more appropriate, and it is justice to see that the more culpable individuals are held accountable to a higher degree," Decker said.

Koenig's trial is scheduled to last 11 days, but this may change as the trial progresses. Opening statements will start when a jury is seated, but it's unclear how long that will take. Kwak and Karol-Chik will face sentencing after Koenig's trial concludes.

