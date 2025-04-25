Pajamas, pups and purpose: Parker company supports rescue dogs in need with matching PJs

PARKER, Colo. — Darren and Phillip, a brand founded in Parker, is stealing hearts across the nation with irresistibly adorable matching sleepwear for humans and their four-legged friends.

Behind the pastel pajamas and picture-perfect photo-ops lies a much deeper mission: to support rescue dogs in need.

This year, Darren and Phillip launched their limited-edition Easter collection, just in time for springtime snapshots and family snuggles. With soft hues, playful designs, and sizes for everyone in the family (furry members included), the PJs are as heartwarming as the story behind them.

Parker company supports rescue dogs in need with matching PJs

“We believe Easter morning is even more magical when the whole family is twinning,” the founders said. “And when that joy helps rescue dogs find loving homes, it’s even better.”

While Darren and Phillip’s products are undeniably cute, their commitment to animal welfare is what truly sets them apart. To date, the company has donated more than $1 million to dog rescues around the globe. Their support has helped provide shelter, medical care, and forever homes to countless dogs in need.

Locally, the brand partners closely with Colorado-based dog rescues, offering both financial support and awareness through their vibrant community of dog-loving customers.

The brand was born out of the bond between two rescue Staffordshire Bull Terriers — Darren and Phillip, affectionately known as “Zozzle” and “Philly." Though the beloved pups have since passed, their joyful spirit continues to inspire every product, campaign and donation.

“Zozzle and Philly were more than mascots—they were the heart of our story,” the founders said. “Everything we do is in honor of the joy they brought us, and the hope that every rescue dog will find a family like they did.

You can find more information on how to get involved with local rescue efforts here.