Coloradans clean out their cabinets for National Drug Take Back Day

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo — Colorado residents and local law enforcement joined a nationwide effort to combat prescription drug misuse by safely disposing of old, unused, or expired medications during National Drug Take Back Day.

Hosted in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), local law enforcement agencies, including the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), Denver Police and Thornton Police, set up collection sites across the state. Among them was DCSO's Highlands Ranch Substation, where Sheriff Darren Weekly and his team welcomed community members between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Every single year, this event gets bigger," said Sheriff Weekly. "People are realizing the danger of having these medications just lying around, and they’re taking action.”

The danger isn’t just hypothetical. Sheriff Weekly highlighted the growing concern over “pharm parties,” where teens gather and mix leftover medications found in medicine cabinets. “It’s good for people to just collect them all up and bring them to us,” he said. “We’ll dispose of them properly—free of charge.”

The last Take Back Day, in October of 2024, resulted in nearly 630,000 pounds of drugs collected across the country. Colorado contributed 11,741 pounds, with Douglas County accounting for 700 pounds alone. Sheriff Weekly said he hopes to surpass that figure this year.

One Douglas County resident, Andy Laib, was among those who took time out of their weekend to participate. Carrying a bag with about 15 to 20 bottles of medication, Laib said convenience and personal experience motivated him.

“We had a personal experience where there was some medication left around, and it ended up not going so well,” said Laibe. “My daughter got into something she shouldn’t have. She’s much better now, but it was a scare.”

For Laib, the event is also about peace of mind.

“This is a safe place to drop them off, and it kind of gives you a reset,” said Laib. “If you’ve got medications piling up, bring them down.”

While National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a semiannual event, Sheriff Weekly reminded the public that safe disposal is available year-round. “Even after today, people can bring medications to our substation Monday through Friday, 8 to 5. We’ll still dispose of it for you.”

The only items not accepted are needles and inhalers. All other prescription and over-the-counter medications will be safely incinerated—helping to protect both the public and the environment.

The DEA has more than 5,000 collection sites participating nationwide, you can find them here.