Pothole Palooza returns to Westminster for the second year of street paving

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — It's the final day of Westminster's second-annual Pothole Palooza and the city is going all out to patch up streets and keep drivers rolling smoothly.

Running from April 14-17, the four-day event has mobilized Westminster's street crews across the city to fill potholes. Eight crews will respond to areas reported by Westminster residents or fill potholes they discover along the way. The initiative takes place after snow season and can save drivers money from the wear and tear potholes put on cars.

Last year’s Pothole Palooza was a success, with residents reporting 456 potholes and city crews filling more than 3,400 in total. The city estimates they could fill between 1,500-2,000 potholes this year.

Residents can submit potholes through Access Westminster on the city’s website or through the city's app. Every submission is automatically entered into a raffle to win a personalized street sign, a fun memento with your name on it.

Submissions must be made by 2 p.m. Thursday, April 17, to qualify for the prize drawing.

Only city-owned and maintained streets are eligible for repairs. Potholes located in private parking lots or on state-maintained roads, including parts of Sheridan Boulevard, Wadsworth Parkway, Federal Boulevard, and U.S. 36 are not included in the event.

You can find more details about Pothole Palooza here.