Nederland residents voice concerns about proposed operation expansion of Caribou-Cross Mine

NEDERLAND, Colo. — Nederland residents are voicing concerns about the Caribou-Cross Mine, which is attempting to expand work operations. The mine's owner, Grand Island Resources (GIR), filed a permit to increase the mine’s operational footprint from 9.9 acres to 200 acres.

The mine was formerly owned by the late Tom Hendricks, who operated the mine for nearly five decades. Hendricks was known for his conscientious approach to mining, balancing operations with respect for nature.

“My father believed in the harmony between mining and nature,” Hendrick's daughter, Maggie Mae, said. “He was dedicated to preserving the environment while extracting gold, and his legacy is one of care and responsibility.”

Hendricks would regularly introduce lime to the mine’s ponds to neutralize acidity and prevent contamination from the mine’s water runoff. He also worked closely with local environmental groups and was known for his community spirit, often helping neighbors with snow removal and other services. His daughter remembers a man deeply connected to the land and the people of Nederland.

“When I was a child, my dad would bring bears he rescued from urban areas and release them into the wilderness surrounding the mine,” Maggi Mae recalled. “He had a reverence for nature, which I don’t see in the current operators.”

Following his passing in 2020 from cancer, Maggi Mae expressed concerns about the mine's future. The mine was taken over by GIR, which was given a cease-and-desist order in 2022 by the state, after violating water quality standards.

“My father was the only person up there doing the hard work to keep things in balance,” Maggie Mae said. “In my opinion, when he passed, they didn’t know how to continue that work, and it led to violations.”

In response to these concerns, the mine’s current operators, led by mine manager Jean-Paul Brewer, have made significant changes to their water treatment protocols. Brewer, who worked with Hendricks, explained that the mine has implemented a new filtration system to meet modern environmental standards. The system, introduced in 2022, uses a two-stage process to remove harmful particles from the mine’s runoff before it enters local water systems.

“We had some unfortunate exceedances, but we've made significant improvements,” Brewer said. “We’re committed to doing this right, and we’ve been in compliance for over two and a half years now.”

Denver7 reached out to the state about the community's environmental concerns. We asked three questions:



Has GIR complied with the cease-and-desist orders sent in 2022?

Has GIR taken corrective actions to prevent future contamination?

Since the cease-and-desist order has GIR committed any more infractions?

The Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety (DRMS) responded to our questions and said the mine was in compliance.

"The Mined Land Reclamation Board lifted the Cease and Desist Order during the January 2023 Board Hearing with a signed Board Order being issued on March 13, 2023. Grand Island Resources, LLC completed all the corrective actions specified in the February 2022 Board Order. The Division has not found Grand Island Resources in violation since the cease and desist order," according to DRMS.

Despite these efforts, Hendricks remains skeptical about the proposed expansion, expressing doubts due to GIR's history.

“Contaminants in the water could have a devastating impact on Boulder’s drinking water,” Hendricks warned. “The creek that flows from the mine feeds into their water supply, and it’s deeply concerning to think about the risks this expansion poses.”

The mine’s new owners argue that the expanded footprint is necessary for long-term sustainability. Brewer explained that a larger disturbance area would allow for easier management of the mine, including fire mitigation, cleanup of old mining debris, and improvements to environmental controls.

“Mining is a vital part of the history here,” Brewer stated. “It’s part of the foundation of this area, and we’re committed to doing it right. We hope the community will understand that we are doing everything we can to meet modern environmental standards.”

As the debate rages on, the community is preparing for a public hearing on April 8, where local residents will have the opportunity to voice their concerns and opinions about the proposed expansion. Maggi Mae has circulated a petition opposing the project.

“I’m not against mining,” Maggie Mae said. “But it needs to be done in a way that respects the land and the community. In my opinion, just don’t believe the current operators are the right people to do that.”