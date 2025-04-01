Street sweeping begins in Denver on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.

DENVER — If you woke up to a ticket on your car parked in Denver, it's not an April Fools' Day prank. It's because street sweeping season has begun.

Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) spent the past few weeks sending out reminders that parking restrictions that support the program are on the way to keep sweeping operations active.

Street sweeping officially starts April 1, so make sure to keep an eye on the red and white signs on your block for parking restrictions. If you fail to move your car during that time, DOTI will issue a $50 citation.

Denver encouraged residents who park along the street to check the red and white signs on their blocks or enter their address online to find out when to move vehicles on their designated street sweeping day.

Street sweeping season in Denver runs from April to November.

DOTI said street sweeping reduces the amount of dirt and debris in our air and water and stops the clogging sewer inlets. The majority of the dirt and debris gathers along the street curb, which is why people need to move their cars so street sweeping can be effective.

Denver street sweeping crews swept 113,846 miles and collected 46,478 cubic yards of dirt and debris in 2024, according to DOTI. That’s enough dirt and debris to fill 14 Olympic-size swimming pools.

Residents can sign up for email or text reminders at Denver’s online services hub here.