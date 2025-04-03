History, love and hair: Inside the legacy of Ethel and Gil's Beauty Salon

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — It’s not just any beauty salon, it’s a second home, a community hub and a living testament to a family's legacy. Since 1961, Gil and Ethel's Beauty Salon, has seen thousands of clients, memories and transformations. Through it all, it's stood the toughest test of all: Time.

For Sunshine Romero, the salon was more than just a place of business; it's where she grew up. Romero is Gil and Ethel's granddaughter, but if you said that around Ethel, she'd correct you and call Romero her daughter.

Romero was raised in the building and spent her childhood watching Ethel style hair. As a child, Romero would often style the hair of the mannequins, trying to copy her grandmother's work.

"I didn’t have to go to a babysitter because I actually got to hang out in here while they worked," Romero said.

The salon was originally located on the corner of W. Alameda Avenue and S. Federal Boulevard. Soon after it was founded, the salon became a community hub. Ethel and her husband created a sense of belonging that kept customers returning for more than just beauty treatments.

"Everybody knew everybody," Romero said. "If there was a client in my grandfather's chair, everybody was there to hear the stories. It was just a place to hang out, connect, and be part of something bigger."

In 1996, everything changed. Gil died and just as the family was mourning, they received unexpected news: The building was slated for demolition to make way for a road-widening project.

At the 11th hour, the City of Lakewood stepped in to save the building.

"It was amazing," Romero said. "We got up early one morning, around two or three in the morning, and we watched them move the building from Alameda to Belmar."

The family witnessed the building being lifted and moved, using huge cedar blocks and transported on a trailer.

"I didn't even know you could do that!" Romero said, still marveling at the feat to this day.

The relocation allowed the salon’s legacy to continue at the Lakewood Heritage Center in Belmar Park, where it remains today, preserved in both structure and spirit. Renovations were made in a way that honored the original layout, keeping the essence of Ethel’s salon intact. Ethel continued working for years after the move, even traveling to various salons and eventually working from her apartment until she retired at the age of 86.

"When my grandfather passed away, it was a shock," Romero shared. "It was unexpected. We never got to say goodbye. It was a fluke accident." The sudden loss and the stress of the impending move caused Ethel great emotional pain, which led to health issues, but she remained resilient. "She was so strong," says Romero. "She didn’t want to retire. She didn’t want to stop working, but age and illness made it inevitable."

As Ethel grew older, she continued to care for her family, especially Romero, whom she raised as her daughter. Their bond was irreplaceable, with daily phone calls and shared moments that shaped Romero’s life.

"She took me under her wing," Romero said, her voice heavy with emotion. "We did everything together. She was my mom. She was my best friend."

Ethel passed away peacefully last Friday, after a battle with health issues related to her liver and kidneys. Romero was by her side in her final moments.

"It was bittersweet," Romero said. "I was happy because I knew she wasn’t in pain anymore, but I was also sad because she’s not here."

As Ethel’s family prepares to say their final goodbyes, Romero takes comfort in knowing her grandmother’s legacy will live on through the salon.

"I get to see her every day, even though she's not here," Romero said, looking around the salon filled with memories. "The pictures, the memories, the hair brushes—we had so many good times here."

Ethel’s funeral will take place on April 10, 2025, on what would have been her 89th birthday. A rosary service will be held at 9:30 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, followed by mass at 10 a.m. A celebration of life will follow at the Elks Club from 12-4 p.m.