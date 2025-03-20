Gates open at 10 a.m. Thursday for first round of March Madness games at Ball Arena

DENVER — Gates open at 10 a.m. Thursday for NCAA Tournament first round games at Ball Arena.

Four games are scheduled to take place in the Mile High City Thursday, running from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Wisconsin Badgers take on the Montana Grizzlies at 11:30 a.m. Brigham Young University will then battle it out with the Virginia Commonwealth University Rams for the first afternoon game at 2:05 p.m.

The Texas A&M Aggies will face the Yale Bulldogs at 5:25 p.m. Finally, the Michigan Wolverines go up against the University of California San Diego Tritons at 8 p.m.

The last time Denver hosted March Madness in 2023, it saw one of the highest spikes in foot traffic.

"When March Madness is hosted here in Denver, the excitement and energy spill into the surrounding neighborhoods," Britt Diehl, the Senior Director of External Affairs at the Downtown Denver Partnership,said.

More than 200,000 visitors flooded downtown Denver in 2023 for the tournament, marking the third busiest day of the year. The influx of visitors during March Madness in 2023 also had a noticeable economic impact. Fans weren't just attending the games, they were spending money. Ticket prices for Ball Arena spiked, with some nosebleed seats costing upwards of $281. Additionally, more than 30% of visitors from 1 to 11 p.m. visited hotels, casinos and restaurants after the games.

The impact of March Madness is also part of a larger recovery trend for downtown Denver post-pandemic. Foot traffic of both residents and visitors has continued to rise, exceeding 2019 benchmarks.

Between February and March of 2023, Denver saw over 252,000 overnight trips, a 12.5% increase compared to the previous year. 2024 figures showed a slight dip, with 238,000 overnight trips and a 5.7% decrease year-over-year.

Those numbers are expected to rise again with the NCAA tournament. The Downtown Denver Partnership said improvements to the city's infrastructure could lead to higher turnout.

"When I started with the Downtown Denver Partnership eight years ago, we were just beginning to reimagine what downtown could be. Now, as we approach a new chapter, the energy here is contagious. People are rediscovering our city, and events like March Madness give them the perfect reason to come back," Diehl said.

The Colorado State University Rams are also playing in the tournament. They tip off at 12 p.m. Friday in Seattle.

The Colorado State University Rams are also playing in the tournament. They tip off at 12 p.m. Friday in Seattle.

