Thousands in green line the streets for 58th annual Denver St. Patrick's Day Parade

DENVER — Downtown Denver was filled with the sound of bagpipes and the unmistakable Irish green on Saturday morning as thousands watched the 58th annual Denver St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The first St. Patrick’s Day parade made its way through the streets of downtown Denver in 1889. Since then, the festivities have come and gone, but this iteration of the parade has been going strong since 1962.

The parade started on 19th and Wynkoop before weaving a path down Blake. Thousands of people, dogs, and even miniature ponies were decked out in their brightest green.

"We're out here celebrating with the biker community," said Dan Worley, a Denver native attending the parade. "It’s just nice to see the community come together for something like this. It's a beautiful parade, and it's one of the best events in Colorado."

Sam Peña A girl waves at a Denver St. Patrick's Day Parade float.

While the parade brought joy to many, law enforcement stepped up efforts to ensure the safety of participants and drivers. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Sherri Mendez said there is increased DUI enforcement in Jefferson and Clear Creek counties throughout the weekend.

“From Friday the 14th until Sunday the 16th, we have a DUI team out looking for impaired and aggressive drivers,” said Mendez.

The heightened enforcement aims to combat impaired driving, which is prevalent during holidays like St. Patrick’s Day. According to Mendez, 30% of fatal crashes in Colorado are caused by impaired driving, and in the past four years, Jefferson and Clear Creek counties alone have seen 84 fatalities and more than 400 serious injuries due to alcohol-related crashes.

To curb these numbers, CSP encourages the public to report any suspected impaired drivers by dialing *277 or calling 911 in emergencies.

“We can't be everywhere at all times, but the public can help us by calling in tips,” said Mendez. “It could save a life.”