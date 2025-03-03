Denver Film celebrates the "Brightest Night in Hollywood" with Oscar viewing party at Sie FilmCenter

DENVER, Colo — Film lovers in Denver gathered in style at the Sie FilmCenter for a glitzy celebration of Hollywood’s biggest night — The Oscars. The event, hosted by Denver Film, drew more than 500 guests, all dressed to the nines and enjoying a live broadcast of the 97th Academy Awards.

The "Brightest Night in Hollywood" event kicked off with a star-studded Red Carpet walk, where attendees donned their most glamorous outfits, with a chance to win the coveted Best Dressed Award. Guests were encouraged to dress as their favorite 2025 movie characters or don their finest Red Carpet attire.

The night also featured a special ballot contest, allowing participants to predict the Oscar winners for a chance to win prizes, including private rentals and VIP passes to the upcoming Denver Film Festival.

"We're just so excited to be able to celebrate this massive night with our community," said Keith Garcia, Artistic Director at the Sie FilmCenter. "This is our chance to come together and watch the Oscars as a collective. The energy in the theater, whether it’s the applause, the gasps, or the cheers it all makes this communal experience one-of-a-kind."

Garcia emphasized the importance of watching the ceremony with a group. “There’s nothing like watching it with a crowd, especially when everyone is rooting for their favorite movies and predicting the winners. It’s a great way to share in the excitement of the Oscars,” he said.

The Sie FilmCenter also made its three screens available to show the live broadcast of the awards ceremony, ensuring that no one missed a moment of the action.

“The Oscars are our Super Bowl,” said Tom Downey, Vice Chair of the Denver Film Board. “Denver has one of the biggest film communities in the country, and it’s amazing to see so many people come together to celebrate cinema. Events like this remind us that we’re not just watching movies in isolation; we’re part of a vibrant community.”

Denver Film has a long tradition of hosting such events, and the Oscar viewing party has become a beloved annual gathering. As Downey mentioned, this celebration isn’t just about the Academy Awards; it’s about recognizing the diverse and growing film culture in Denver.

"The Sie FilmCenter isn’t just a place to watch movies; it's where Denver’s film community gathers to experience, discuss, and celebrate cinema all year round. Whether it’s a screening of a documentary like The Incident or a film festival, there’s always something happening here,” said Downey. "This is where the magic of film happens in Denver."

For those who couldn’t make it, the Sie FilmCenter continues to host events throughout the year, keeping the magic of film alive in Denver.

With the 2025 Denver Film Festival on the horizon, the excitement for film in the Mile High City is just beginning.