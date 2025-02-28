Community College of Denver launches tuition-free high school diploma program for adults

DENVER — The Community College of Denver (CCD) launched its new tuition-free high school diploma program for adults. The initiative costs a one-time $50 fee and aims to help adults who did not complete high school unlock new academic and career opportunities.

The program was made possible through the passage of Senate Bills 23-007 and 24-51, approved by the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education. Through CCD, students can complete their high school diploma in as little as five weeks, with the flexibility to extend their studies up to one year.

“This program is not only about education but about opportunity,” Assistant Director of Admissions at CCD Josh Margolin said. "In Colorado, there are over 300,000 adults without a high school diploma. This program is designed to give them the tools they need to improve their job prospects and, ultimately, contribute to the state’s workforce in meaningful ways.”

The high school diploma program offers a unique, self-paced learning experience. Classes meet on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings to accommodate working adults. Students can also attend classes remotely if necessary.

“It’s important that this program works around the busy schedules of adults who may already have full-time jobs and family responsibilities,” Margolin said.

Students will complete coursework in three key areas: English, Mathematics and Civics. The program’s competency-based structure allows students to move at their own pace, progressing as they master the material, and earning credit for prior coursework or testing out of subjects they have completed in the past.

CCD said the program can help solve the growing workforce shortages in Colorado. With a projected workforce gap looming by 2031, the need for a well-educated and skilled workforce is critical to the state’s economic success. The high school diploma program will help fill that gap by equipping adults with the educational credentials needed to pursue high-paying jobs, vocational certifications or college degrees.

“The long-term vision is to strengthen Colorado’s workforce by providing adult learners with the credentials they need to succeed in high-growth industries,” President of CCD Marielena P. DeSanctis, Ph.D. said. “We’re excited to offer a supportive, affordable, and flexible environment where adults can not only complete their high school diploma but also build a foundation for their future.”

CCD's program started with 16 students, including Christian Cotrino — a Colombian emigrant who came to the United States around a decade ago.

“I’ve been thinking about getting my GED for a long time, but with a full-time job and family responsibilities, it was difficult to find time to study and take the test," Cotrino said. "This program is a perfect fit for me. It’s flexible and allows me to continue working while completing my diploma.”

Cotrino, who works in human resources for a solar company, highlighted the supportive nature of the program. CCD provides tutoring and other academic resources to ensure success.

“It’s great because you don’t just take a test—you actually learn the material in a way that makes sense and prepares you for the real world,” Cotrino said.

In addition to the flexible course structure, students enrolled in the high school diploma program will have access to the full range of services available to all CCD students, including the Auraria Library, tutoring, counseling services and student centers. These resources are designed to ensure that every student has the support they need to succeed academically and professionally.

Since the program’s launch, interest has skyrocketed. CCD started with just 16 students, but they've already received 400 applications for the next round of classes.

“It’s exciting to see the response from the community,” Margolin said. “This is a vital service for so many people who have been looking for an affordable, flexible way to complete their education, and it’s clear that the need is there.”

With the success of this program, CCD is poised to set a model for other institutions in Colorado to follow. The goal is to provide more opportunities for adults across the state to complete their high school education and build a better future for themselves and their families.

For more information or to apply, visit ccd.edu.