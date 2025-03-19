DENVER — With March Madness set to return to the Mile High City, RTD is gearing up for a surge in ridership. The first round of games are set to take place at Ball Arena on Thursday, March 20, and Saturday, March 22. With them, thousands of fans are expected to flood downtown Denver to catch the action.

To ensure fans can safely and efficiently travel to the arena, RTD has ramped up its transit operations, adding special features and additional security measures.

The E and W light rail lines offer direct access to Ball Arena at the Elitch Gardens Station, which is just a one-minute ride from Denver Union Station. In addition to the rail service, several bus routes — including the Flatiron Flyer and local routes 0, 9, 10, 15, 20 and 32 — connect to the area, providing transfers for passengers traveling from various parts of the city.

RTD also added a new tool to their MyRide app, which allows users to simply type “March Madness” into the destination field and riders will receive the best routes to Ball Arena. The tool will provide departure and arrival times for all rail lines and bus routes servicing the arena.

RTD is also taking extra measures for safety during the tournament. Denver police are working to increase their presence along the lines and transit police will be stationed at high-traffic areas. RTD’s Chief Communications and Engagement Officer Stuart Summers said that personal safety and security are top priorities.

RTD prepares for increased ridership during March Madness weekend

“We want all our customers, whether it’s their first time on RTD or they’re regular riders, to feel comfortable and safe as they head to the games," Summers said. "We’ve learned from past events, like the Taylor Swift concerts, where large crowds used RTD services to get to Empower Field. We’re taking those lessons to ensure we’re fully prepared for this weekend."

RTD also said passengers should report any safety concerns using the RTD Transit Watch app. The app allows users to report incidents in real-time, ensuring that security personnel can quickly address any issues.

While RTD is prepared for large crowds, commuters are reminded to be patient as they travel. With thousands of fans expected to board buses and trains, delays are almost a guarantee.

The Auraria West Station will be closed between 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on event days to accommodate the increase in crowds. Riders can also use the nearby Empower Field at Mile High Station for connections during those times.

RTD provided the following tips for a smooth trip:



Check schedules in advance: Use RTD’s website or MyRide app for up-to-date bus and train times, and sign up for service alerts to stay informed about any disruptions.

Skip the lines: Download the RTD MyRide app to purchase fares online, saving time and avoiding ticket vending machine lines.

Be patient: With large crowds, platforms, trains and buses will be crowded. Allow extra time and remain patient.

Stay connected: Use RTD’s “March Madness” trip planner to find the most efficient route to Ball Arena or use the “Civic Center Station” navigation feature for those heading to the political rally at Civic Center Park on Friday evening.

The NCAA Tournament could also bring an economic impact of $4 million to $12 million, depending on how much teams’ fans travel. Between hotel bookings, dining and shopping, businesses across Denver are expected to see a boost.