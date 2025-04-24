'They've set the standard': A look at CU Boulder's star-studded NFL Draft class

BOULDER, Colo. — It’s not fall yet, but the buzz around CU Boulder feels like football season has arrived early and for good reason. With 15 Buffs eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft, the program could send both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to the NFL in the first round.

Hunter and Sanders were standout stars at the heart of Colorado's resurgence under Coach Prime. Hunter is considered a top-vie lock by most, while Sanders could land within the first 25 picks. If both players are taken in the top 10, it would mark the second time that happened in Colorado history. The last time two Colorado players were taken in the top 10 was 1974, Bo Matthews to the then San Diego Chargers and J.V. Cain to the then St. Louis Cardinals.

"They’ve set the standard"

“We’re just incredibly proud,” Steve Hurlbert, CU’s Director of Strategic Communications, said. “They’ve not only been incredible athletes, but exceptional people and leaders. Their impact here at CU — on the field, in the classroom, and in the community — has been nothing short of phenomenal.”

Hunter, who became just the second Heisman Trophy winner in CU history by playing both offense and defense, boasts academic All-American honors. Sanders, meanwhile, rewrote the CU record books in two seasons, setting over 100 program records and energizing the Buffs fanbase with his dynamic play at quarterback.

Their legacies were cemented last weekend when CU retired both of their jersey numbers, a rare honor for the school, which has only retired four other numbers.

Talent Past and Present

CU has seen two first-rounders in a single draft eight times in its history, most recently in 2011, but has only twice placed two players in the top 15: in 1980 (picks 8 and 12) and 1974 (picks 2 and 7).

Now, with Hunter and Sanders rising in mock drafts, 2025 could mark a new pinnacle.

“We’re potentially making a little bit of history here,” Hurlbert said. “It’s just really special to see all their hard work and impact culminate like this.”

Beyond the headline duo, CU’s draft class runs deep. With 15 draft-eligible players, the 2025 group could go down as one of the most talent-rich classes in school history.

Receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. put up strong numbers at the NFL combine, which could raise his draft stock. The South Florida transfer student caught 37 passes for 441 yards and a touchdown last season and was a dynamic kickoff and punt returner.

LaJohntay Wester was no slouch in the receiving department as well for Colorado. Wester had 74 catches for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. A twitchy, but undersized skill player, Wester could hear his name called in the middle rounds of the draft.

Defensive back Shilo Sanders (Shedeur's brother), defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo, safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and defensive end BJ Green II could also hear the names in the later rounds or become undrafted free agents.

Prime Time Elevation

The transformation at CU began with the arrival of Coach Prime. Since his hiring, CU has seen a surge in national attention, student enrollment, and fan engagement. Hurlbert noted that retention rates hit record highs, and spring game attendance soared, all signs of a football program reborn.

“Coach Prime has put us back on the map,” Hurlbert said. “And the players he brought with him, especially Travis and Shedeur, have been central to that turnaround.”

When asked to reflect on his favorite memories of the dynamic duo, Hurlbert pointed to a thrilling game against Baylor last season. Sanders launched a last-second Hail Mary to tie the game, and Hunter forced a game-changing fumble in overtime.

“It was a perfect example of both of them stepping up in the biggest moments,” Hurlbert recalled. “They really led us to that win.”

With the NFL now calling, CU is preparing for the next wave of talent and the next chapter of its football story.

“The future looks bright,” Hurlbert said. “Coach Prime has built a phenomenal staff, and the young talent coming in is special. There’s a standard now. And the new team is hungry to exceed it.”

As the first round of the draft kicks off Thursday night, eyes in Boulder and across the nation will be glued to the screen. No matter the team, CU fans will be watching and cheering.