Commerce City family in need of help after losing home and two dogs in fire

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A Commerce City family is trying to rebuild after a devastating fire destroyed their home early Monday morning, killing their two dogs.

Diana Sandoval said she woke up around 4:50 in the morning to the smell of smoke.

“It was dark, but not the usual kind of dark,” Sandoval recalled.

Realizing something was wrong, the couple sprang into action. They rushed through the smoke-filled house and carried out their six children, including their 2-year-old daughter.

“The kids and the dogs were my first priority,” said Sandoval. “I was counting them as they came out, just praying we didn’t miss anyone."

The family had lived in the home for nine years and were forced to leave behind their belongings and their two dogs, Max and Gigi. Despite her best efforts to save them, the family’s dogs were trapped inside the burning garage and didn't survive.

“I just hope they passed away easily. It’s hard not to feel guilty,” said Sandoval.

The fire had already reached the garage when Sandoval tried to rescue the pets. As she stood outside, she could see the flames consuming the house.

“I was trying to open the garage to let the dogs out, but it was already too late. The fire was everywhere,” she said.

While the loss of their pets was devastating, Sandoval expressed profound relief that all of her children made it out safely.

“It was a blur of panic. I never thought something like this would happen to us,” she said.

The family is currently staying in a hotel, and Sandoval is focused on helping her children cope with the trauma of the fire.

“They’re confused. They keep asking when we’re going home or where the dogs are. It’s going to be a slow process for them,” she said.

The fire left the family with nothing but the clothes they had been wearing when they fled. Most of the children were taken outside in their underwear and bare feet in the cold.

“We didn’t have time to grab anything. It was just 'Get out! Get out! Get out!'” she said.

Despite the challenges, Sandoval is grateful for the community’s support, with neighbors offering blankets and supplies as the family regrouped after the fire.

Though the house is gone, Sandoval and her family remain hopeful.

“We worked so hard to make this house a home. It’s gone in seconds, but we’re alive, and that’s what matters,” she said, looking ahead.

Though the process is uncertain, the family plans to rebuild and hopes to stay in the area.

A GoFundMe was started to help the family get back on their feet.