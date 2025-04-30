Colorado urges residents to apply for LEAP assistance before April 30 deadline

DENVER — As Colorado heads into the final stretch of its winter heating assistance program, state leaders are urging residents to apply for help before the April 30 midnight deadline. The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP), has already supported more than 83,000 households this season.

LEAP is designed to offset the cost of home heating for eligible low-income households. Payments are typically made directly to utility companies, appearing as credits on customers’ bills. To qualify, a household must meet these income requirements:



A household size of one equal to or less than $3,382 as the maximum monthly gross income.

Or for a household size of four equal to or less than $5,926 as the maximum monthly gross income.

In addition, applicants must be responsible for paying home heating costs and have at least one U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident in the household.

Theresa Kullen, the program manager for LEAP, said the program is a boost for vulnerable Coloradans such as seniors, individuals with disabilities and those on fixed incomes.

“Utility bills can jump by $100 to $150 a month in winter. That kind of increase can force people to choose between heating their home and buying groceries or medications,” Kullen said. “This is a real issue. We've seen people skip meals or reduce their medications just to keep the heat on.”

LEAP benefit amounts range from $200 to $1,000, depending on household size, income and heating costs. Even applicants whose calculated benefit is less than $200 will receive the minimum if they qualify.

The program has experienced a noticeable increase in demand this year, with 3,000-4,000 more applicants compared to the previous year. This continues a trend of rising need that began during the pandemic.

How to apply before the deadline

Applications must be submitted or postmarked by April 30 at 11:59 PM. There are multiple ways to apply:



Online: Visit the Colorado PEAK website, scroll to the LEAP section, and complete the application.

Phone: Call the HEAT HELP Line at 1-866-432-8435 to apply over the phone.

In person or by mail: Pick up a paper application at a local county office or download one from the LEAP website and mail it in.

Importantly, no interview is required, and applicants can still submit an application even if some documentation is missing. LEAP staff will follow up with a request for any outstanding information.

“We try to make this process as easy as possible,” Kullen said. “The key is just getting that application in the door.”