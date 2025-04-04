MSU Denver's Affordable Housing Institute hopes to address state housing crisis

DENVER — Metropolitan State University of Denver (MSU Denver) launched a new institute to combat the growing affordable housing crisis in Colorado.

MSU received a large pledge to establish the FHLBank Topeka Affordable Housing Institute with classes teaching students about solutions for the affordability issue plaguing the state.

The Affordable Housing Institute offers students specialized training in affordable housing finance, property management and resident services. The program is the first of its kind in Colorado. It aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice in an industry desperately in need of skilled professionals.

“We recognized the pressing need for affordable housing professionals as the demand for both private and public sector solutions grows,” Director of the Affordable Housing Institute Andy Proctor said. “This program will equip students with real-world skills that can immediately benefit employers while helping to tackle this widespread community challenge.”

Students will also receive an Affordable Housing Management Certificate and benefit from coursework that merges the fields of social work and real estate.

Proctor, who has nearly three decades of experience in affordable housing both nationally and in Colorado, believes that the program will help students become key players in alleviating the housing crisis.

“Affordable housing is no longer just an issue for low-income individuals, it affects a broad spectrum of people,” Proctor said. “Our goal is to build a workforce capable of tackling this crisis head-on.”

One of the students benefiting from this program is Stacy Berry, an MSU Denver student currently enrolled in the introductory affordable housing class. Berry, who has worked in real estate and property management for over 10 years, decided to pursue this course after a life-altering experience.

“I was in an abusive relationship," Berry said. "I had to choose between staying in an abusive relationship or becoming homeless to leave that relationship, and I chose to become homeless to be free.”

Having overcome homelessness and domestic violence, Berry wants to help others facing similar challenges.

“Affordable housing has always been important to me, but it took my personal experience with homelessness to truly understand the need,” Berry said. “This class is not only giving me the knowledge to make a difference, but it’s also providing me with the resources and courage to help others escape situations like the one I was in.”

Berry’s dream is to support women in abusive relationships who may feel trapped by housing insecurity, helping them leave unhealthy situations. She started Harriet's Liberation Society, which provides resources to women in domestic violence situations.

The first cohort of the Affordable Housing Institute started in January. Its 15 students have so far learned about area median income and eligibility for programs like Section 8 vouchers. Berry said she's already making connections with organizations and professionals who work in the field.

In addition to undergraduate courses, the institute is offering non-credit professional development courses to public agencies, helping current staff develop expertise in affordable housing and its funding ecosystem. These offerings aim to expand the reach of the program and build a network of skilled professionals in the field.

“The key to solving this crisis is not just awareness, but action,” Proctor said. “By training the next generation of professionals, we are paving the way for a future where more people have access to safe and affordable housing.”

You can find more information about the FHLBank Topeka Affordable Housing Institute here.