Memorials for Pope Francis in Denver throughout the week ahead of funeral Saturday

DENVER — The Catholic Church in Denver has entered a period of mourning following the death of Pope Francis. The Pope died Easter Monday morning from a stroke and now local churches will host memorials throughout the week.

The Cathedral led a rosary for Francis at 11:30 a.m., followed by a Mass at 12:10 p.m. Those ceremonies will continue throughout the week, with an additional mass at 5:30 p.m.

The Archdiocese of Denver will also host mass at 7:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., hosting around 600,000 Catholics in Colorado.

The memorials extend to local government agencies as well, with Governor Jared Polis ordering that flags lowered to half staff.

Inside the Cathedral, a place of mourning for Pope Francis was created at the side altar, giving parishioners a space to leave flowers, light candles and pray for the Pope. The requiem bells at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Downtown Denver also rang for an entire hour Monday morning.

The Pope's funeral is scheduled for this Saturday.

National Pope Francis' funeral scheduled for Saturday morning in St. Peter's Square Justin Boggs

Related coverage:

